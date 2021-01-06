Tonya Pinkins Joins Cast of ABC’s Limited Series “Women of the Movement”

Tonya Pinkins has joined the cast of Women of the Movement a limited series about Emmitt Till’s mother Mamie Till-Mobley and her fight for justice following his murder. Pinkins will portray Till’s grandmother Alma.

What’s Happening:

Deadline Women of the Movement , replacing Niecy Nash who’s exited the series for personal reasons.

replacing Niecy Nash who’s exited the series for personal reasons. Women of the Movement is a six part limited series coming to ABC that tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till.

Pinkins will play Till’s grandmother, Alma, opposite Adrienne Warren who’ll portray Mamie Till-Mobley.

The series is set to premiere some time in 2021.

Women of the Movement is created and written by Marissa Jo Cerar. The series’ production team includes Jay-Z, Will Smith and Aaron Kaplan.

According to Deadline, the cast and creative team are holding the first table read today. Filming is expected to begin on Monday in Mississippi. The cast and creative team will be in a quarantine bubble created for those essential to the production.

EP and Kapital’s head of production Michael Lohmann oversee the production team and will remain on site during the shoot.

The series is inspired by Devery S. Anderson’s book, Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement.

About Grandmother Alma:

“After Emmett’s murder in Mississippi, Alma (Pinkins), a young grandmother who had been like a second mother to Emmett, fought to protect her family in Chicago while her daughter Mamie travelled the country seeking justice in Emmett’s name. A force of nature, Alma was Mamie’s rock in the face of unbelievable tragedy.”

About Tonya Pinkins: