Tonya Pinkins Joins Cast of ABC’s Limited Series “Women of the Movement”

by | Jan 6, 2021 2:13 PM Pacific Time

Tonya Pinkins has joined the cast of Women of the Movement a limited series about Emmitt Till’s mother Mamie Till-Mobley and her fight for justice following his murder. Pinkins will portray Till’s grandmother Alma.

Photo: James Alexander | Via Deadline

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline is reporting that Tonya Pinkins has been cast to co-star in Women of the Movement, replacing Niecy Nash who’s exited the series for personal reasons.
  • Women of the Movement is a six part limited series coming to ABC that tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till.
  • Pinkins will play Till’s grandmother, Alma, opposite Adrienne Warren who’ll portray Mamie Till-Mobley.
  • The series is set to premiere some time in 2021.
  • Women of the Movement is created and written by Marissa Jo Cerar. The series’ production team includes Jay-Z, Will Smith and Aaron Kaplan.
  • According to Deadline, the cast and creative team are holding the first table read today. Filming is expected to begin on Monday in Mississippi. The cast and creative team will be in a quarantine bubble created for those essential to the production.
  • EP and Kapital’s head of production Michael Lohmann oversee the production team and will remain on site during the shoot.
  • The series is inspired by Devery S. Anderson’s book, Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement. 

About Grandmother Alma:

  • “After Emmett’s murder in Mississippi, Alma (Pinkins), a young grandmother who had been like a second mother to Emmett, fought to protect her family in Chicago while her daughter Mamie travelled the country seeking justice in Emmett’s name. A force of nature, Alma was Mamie’s rock in the face of unbelievable tragedy.”

About Tonya Pinkins:

  • For her stage acting, Pinkins has received three Tony nominations. She won the award in 1992 for Jelly’s Last Jam.
  • Pinkins has also appeared in numerous TV shows including:
    • All My Children (as Livia Fry)
    • 24
    • Gotham
    • Madam Secretary
    • Fear the Walking Dead
    • God Friended Me
    • 11.22.63 (limited series)
  • Pinkins is also writer, director and producer of the upcoming feature film, Red Pill, which is scheduled to debut next month.
  • In 2020 she was honored with the Franky Award and the Rachel Crothers Leadership Award.
 
 
