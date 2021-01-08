A New Kiosk Brings Together Mary Blair’s Art With South American Cuisine

A Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts brings together all forms of creative expression including the culinary kind. And the brand-new food kiosk Vibrante & Vívido stays true to that as it brings great looking (and tasting) food together with the art of Mary Blair.

The kiosk itself is located between France and Morocco and brings together the food from South America and the art of Mary Blair, who took inspiration from the continent creating her iconic style.

Mary Blair’s art was very different before traveling with Walt Disney to South America. On their return back, she became one of his favorite artists with her bold new style, impacted by what she saw traveling through Brazil, Argentina, and Chile.

The kiosk has the following items available:

Food: Chilled Seafood Cocktail with Octopus, Scallops, Shrimp, Black Garlic Aïoli, Tomato-Coconut Sauce and Serrano-Lime Oil Blue Corn Pupusa stuffed with Cheese and topped with Shredded Pork, Guajillo and Árbol Chile Sauce, Cabbage Slaw and Aji Amarillo Crema (Gluten/Wheat Friendly) Passion Fruit Mousse with Dragon Fruit Jam

Beverages: Coconut and Passion Fruit Smoothie (non-alcoholic) Frozen Piña Colada Passion Fruit Daiquiri



Here is a look at the beautiful and tasty Passion Fruit Mousse with Dragon Fruit Jam.

Make sure to check out the Vibrante & Vívido kiosk when you head to A Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts going on now through February 22, 2021.

While at the Walt Disney World Resort, you can see Mary Blair’s art at the Contemporary Resort’s Grand Concourse Mural and at Magic Kingdom Park at “it’s a small world.”