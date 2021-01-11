New Marvel Legends Series She-Hulk Figure Available for Pre-Order

The Marvel Legends Series continues to grow with more and more of your favorite Marvel characters being turned into figures. Jennifer Walters is the latest to join the series with this new She-Hulk figure, which is available for pre-order now on Hasbro Pulse.

Jennifer Walters mutates into She-Hulk, a massive, muscled green hero with boundless strength and the will to do good.

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this 6-inch-scale She-Hulk, inspired by the character from Marvel entertainment.

She-Hulk figure features premium design, detail, and articulation for posing and display in a Marvel collection.

This quality 6-inch Legends Series She-Hulk features multiple points of articulation and is a great addition to any action figure collection.

The Marvel Legends Series She-Hulk figure comes with three accessories, including an alternate head.