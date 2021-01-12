Close-Up Photos of 12 New Dishes from Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

The Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts kicked off on January 8th and this year the focus is primarily on the culinary arts. Today we offer close-up photos of twelve new tasty treats that Guests can enjoy now through February 22nd. Click here to see the full menu.

The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine

Savor these four items plus the Pink Panna Cotta to get your passport stamped to receive a complimentary Artist Palette Cookie.

Red: Remy’s Ratatouille with Eggplant, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Tomatoes, and Red Pepper Piperade (Plant-based) – Available at Festival Favorites (World Showplace)

Blue: Blue Corn Pupusa-stuffed with Cheese and topped with Shredded Pork, Guajillo and Árbol Chile Sauce, Cabbage Slaw, and Aji Amarillo Crema (Gluten/Wheat Friendly) – Available at Vibrante & Vívido Food Studio (Between Morocco & France)

Green: Pistachio Cake with Cherry Mousse and Morello Cherries – Available at The Painter’s Palate (World Showplace)

Orange: Mouskoutchou: Orange Cake with Cinnamon-Chocolate Mousse – Available at Mosaic Canteen (Morocco)

Savory Bites

Chilled Seafood Cocktail with Octopus, Scallops, Shrimp, Black Garlic Aïoli, Tomato-Coconut Sauce, and Serrano-Lime Oil – Available at Vibrante & Vívido Food Studio (Between Morocco & France)

Harissa-roasted Rack of Lamb with Baba Ganoush, Picholine Olives, Toybox Tomatoes, Preserved Lemons, and Pomegranate – Available at Mosaic Canteen (Morocco)

Mediterranean Flatbread with Zaatar Pesto, Artichokes, Roasted Peppers, Sundried Tomatoes, and Fennel Cream – Available at Mosaic Canteen (Morocco)

Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese – Available at Pop Eats (Showcase Plaza)

Desserts

Opera Cake: Almond Joconde, Coffee Buttercream, and Chocolate Ganache – Available at Cuisine Classique

Beverages

Rainboba: Fruit Bursting Boba with Sparkling Water (non-alcoholic) – Available at The Deconstructed Dish (Showcase Plaza)

Frozen Rusty Nail Cocktail – Available at The Painter’s Palate (World Showplace)

Kalimotxo: Red Wine Cocktail with Pibb® Xtra – Available at The Painter’s Palate (World Showplace)