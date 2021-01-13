FXX’s “Dave,” National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha” Among Featured Sessions Coming to 2021 SXSW Online

The annual SXSW Conference will be hosted virtually this spring with online sessions being offered from March 16-20th. This year will include two Featured Sessions focusing on projects from the Walt Disney Company: FXX’s comedy Dave and National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha.

What’s Happening:

Many big annual events have had to switch to hosting their programs virtually, but that hasn’t stopped them from offering an impressive lineup of speakers and panels.

South by Southwest (SXSW) is going virtual this year with SXSW Online

The 2021 event will include: Keynote address from Willie Nelson Dozens of Featured Speakers Over 230 conference sessions Music Festival showcases Film Festival screenings And much more

Among the Featured Sessions offered this year are two panels featuring the cast and creative team behind FXX Dave Genius

Inside Genius: Aretha, the Story of the Queen of Soul

A conversation about National Geographic’s Genius

Season three will explore Aretha Franklin’s musical genius, incomparable career and the immeasurable impact and lasting influence she has had on music and culture around the world.

The panel of guests exploring the craft and care that goes into honoring Franklin’s legacy and bringing her story to life include: Anthony Hemingway – executive producer and director Brian Grazer – producer and author Cynthia Erivo – actress and singer Jennifer Bryan – Broadway and television costume designer Suzan-Lori Parks – Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright



Hi, I’m Dave:

FXX’s Dave

The critically-acclaimed first season explored ambition, mental illness and masculinity in the world of hip-hop.

Making their first panel appearance for Dave at SXSW are: Dave Burd (aka Lil Dicky) – co-creator/executive producer/writer/star Jeff Schaffer – co-creator/executive producer Saladin Patterson – executive producer GaTa – series star

at SXSW are: Season 1 is available on FX on Hulu season two

More SXSW Online:

Other Newly Announced Featured Sessions Include:

AI and Great Power Competition

Can VR Create Real Change?

From Moonlight to The Underground Railroad

to RIP Live Shows? Concerts in the Time of COVID

Newly-announced Featured Speakers include:

Samantha Bee

Taraji P. Henson

Matthew McConaughey

Alexi Pappas

Audiences can find a full list of Featured Sessions and Featured Speakers on the SXSW website.

What They’re Saying:

Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer: “No individual has had the cultural impact on, or been more synonymous with the creative vibrancy of Austin than Willie Nelson, and we are incredibly honored to have him as a SXSW Online 2021 Keynote. In addition to dozens of incredible Featured Speakers, today’s announcement also includes more than 200 sessions curated from our global community via PanelPicker, and is a key part of the premium content you can expect from SXSW Online 2021.”

About SXSW: