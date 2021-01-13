Disney+ Deets Shares Fun Facts About “A Goofy Movie” in Newest Episode

A new episode of Disney+ Deets is here and it’s all about the 1995 animated hit A Goofy Movie.

What’s Happening:

Kenneth and Marcellus are back for another episode of Disney+ Deets A Goofy Movie

Their exploration starts with the history of Dippy Dog, aka Goofy, leading up to his 1995 feature film from Walt Disney Television Animation.

Part of the exploration includes the voice actors and other places you can hear them like Jason Marsden as Thackary Binx in Hocus Pocus

The film had a more lengthy recording period than most, with Bill Farmer participating in forty-three recording sessions over two-and-a-half years.

The hosts also share their reaction to being at the 2015 D23 Expo presentation

You can stream A Goofy Movie An Extremely Goofy Movie Disney+