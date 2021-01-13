See the Disneyland COVID-19 Vaccination POD in Orange County Press Conference Video

County of Orange Vaccine Update Press Conference 1.13.21

The County of Orange is pleased to announce the establishment of the first large Point-of-Dispensing (POD) site to provide COVID-19 vaccines to residents at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. More details about this Super POD will be announced at a press conference today at 1:30 p.m. live from the Disneyland Resort.

