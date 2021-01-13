See the Disneyland COVID-19 Vaccination POD in Orange County Press Conference Video

Orange County Supervisors held a press conference today from the Disneyland COVID-19 Vaccination Super POD.
County of Orange Vaccine Update Press Conference 1.13.21
The County of Orange is pleased to announce the establishment of the first large Point-of-Dispensing (POD) site to provide COVID-19 vaccines to residents at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. More details about this Super POD will be announced at a press conference today at 1:30 p.m. live from the Disneyland Resort.
Posted by County of Orange, California on Wednesday, January 13, 2021
What’s Happening:
- Andrew Do, Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, held a press conference today live from the Disneyland COVID-19 vaccination site.
- The Disneyland Resort is hosting Orange County’s first Super POD (Point-of-Dispensing) for the vaccine.
- The location of the Super POD is in the Toy Story Parking Lot on Katella Avenue.
- The facility was set up in less than a week with cooperation between Disney and OCFA and has the capability of providing over 1,000 vaccines per day with a goal of vaccinating all of Orange County by July 4th, 2021.
- Additional Super POD locations will be set up to help achieve that goal with the Disneyland site serving as a template for how to do it.
- Registration opened on January 12th through Othena and a future app will allow residents to see how many doses have been administered and how many are available in the county.
- At this time, vaccinations are available to residents ages 65 and up as well as frontline health care workers and staff/residents of long term care facilities.
- The press conference also included additional supervisors, Mayor of Anaheim Harry Sidhu, and healthcare and safety leaders before leading a press conference.