Disneyland Resort to Serve at COVID-19 Vaccine-Dispensing Site

Orange County official announced today that Disneyland Resort will serve as a distribution site for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to NBC Los Angeles.
- Disneyland Resort will serve as the “Super first Point-of-Dispensing” site for COVID-19 vaccines for residents.
- According to Orange County, the site will have the ability to vaccinate thousands of residents on a daily basis.
- Disneyland Resort is expected to begin operations as a vaccination site later this week, which lines up with the timeline of Los Angeles converting Dodger Stadium from a COVID-19 testing super site to a vaccination super site.
What they’re saying:
- Acting Chairman Andrew Do, First District: “The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process. We truly appreciate the support of the Orange County Fire Authority, our cities, and our residents as we continue to rollout COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the county.”
- Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, Third District: “It's important to vaccinate as many willing people as possible for COVID-19, and we need the space to do it. I thank Disneyland Resort and the City of Anaheim for stepping up in the shared effort to give OC residents protection against the virus.”