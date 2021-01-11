Disneyland Resort to Serve at COVID-19 Vaccine-Dispensing Site

Orange County official announced today that Disneyland Resort will serve as a distribution site for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Disneyland Resort will serve as the “Super first Point-of-Dispensing” site for COVID-19 vaccines for residents.

According to Orange County, the site will have the ability to vaccinate thousands of residents on a daily basis.

Disneyland Resort is expected to begin operations as a vaccination site later this week, which lines up with the timeline of Los Angeles converting Dodger Stadium from a COVID-19 testing super site to a vaccination super site.

What they’re saying: