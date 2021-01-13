Hulu Shares First Look at Teen Quest Comedy “Plan B” From Director Natalie Morales

Hulu has announced that a new Original comedy film will be coming to the platform in 2021 with Natalie Morales’ solo directorial debut, Plan B.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has shared the first image from their upcoming teen quest comedy Plan B , about two girls in search of a contraceptive pill.

While an official date hasn’t been announced yet, Plan B is slated to stream on Hulu later this spring.

What They’re Saying:

Natalie Morales on the film’s plot: "It stars two girls who live in South Dakota, and they're not rich and they're not white, and one of them loses their virginity and they have to get their asses across the state to the one Planned Parenthood that is open to get the Plan B pill. It's just as crazy and as raunchy and as funny and as insane as all the other teen quest movies, except it's about two brown girls [whose] quest is to get contraception."

"It stars two girls who live in South Dakota, and they're not rich and they're not white, and one of them loses their virginity and they have to get their asses across the state to the one Planned Parenthood that is open to get the Plan B pill. It's just as crazy and as raunchy and as funny and as insane as all the other teen quest movies, except it's about two brown girls [whose] quest is to get contraception." Morales on how the pandemic affected the movie: "It's a much, much better film for having had six, seven months off. It would have been a really good movie in March; I think it's a really fantastic movie now."

Synopsis:

“After a regrettable first sexual encounter, a straight-laced high school student (Kuhoo Verma) and her slacker best friend (Victoria Moroles) have 24 hours to hunt down a Plan B pill in America's heartland.”

Cast:

Kuhoo Verma

Victoria Moroles

Creative Team

Directed by: Natalie Morales

Written by: Prathi Srinivasan Joshua Levy

Produced by: Jon Hurwitz Hayden Schlossberg Josh Heald Dina Hillier Ryan Bennett Jeremy Garelick Will Phelps Matt Lottman



