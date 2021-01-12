Hulu Announces March 5th Premiere for Sci-Fi Drama “Boss Level”

Sci-fi fans will have another adventure to dive into this March as Boss Level makes its way to Hulu. Frank Grillo stars in a story about a man stuck in a time loop who continues to wake up on the day of his murder.

What’s Happening:

Hulu audiences will have a new action film to enjoy this spring as director Joe Carnahan’s Boss Level comes to the streamer.

Late last year it was announced that Hulu had acquired U.S. distribution rights

The film will be available to stream starting on March 5th.

Boss Level has been complete since last year, but has not been shown anywhere in the U.S. It comes to the platform as a Hulu Original.

Synopsis:

“Trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder, former special forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo) uncovers clues about a secret government project that could unlock the mystery behind his untimely death. In a race against the clock, Pulver must hunt down Colonel Ventor (Mel Gibson), the powerful head of the government program, while outrunning skilled ruthless assassins determined to keep him from the truth in order to break out of the loop, save his ex-wife (Naomi Watts) and live once again for tomorrow.”

Cast:

Frank Grillo

Mel Gibson

Naomi Watts

Annabelle Wallis

Ken Jeong

Will Sasso

Selina Lo

Meadow Williams

Michelle Yeoh

Creative Team:

Directed by: Joe Carnahan

Written by: Chris Borey & Eddie Borey Joe Carnahan

Produced by: Joe Carnahan Frank Grillo Randall Emmett George Furla

