Hulu Acquires U.S. Distribution Rights to Sci-Fi Film “Boss Level”

Hulu continues to add to its already massive library. The streaming service has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the sci-fi film Boss Level, according to Deadline.
- Hulu reportedly paid eight figures to acquire the distribution rights to the new film, which will debut as a Hulu Original in 2021.
- Boss Level is directed by Joe Carnahan, who also co-wrote the script with Chris Borey and Eddie Borey.
- The film comes from Producers are WarParty Films (Grillo, Carnahan); Emmett/Furla Films (Randall Emmett, George Furla); Scott Free Entertainment (Ridley Scott); and The Fyzz Facility Pictures.
- Boss Level has been complete since early this year but not yet released in the U.S.
The cast:
- Frank Grillo
- Naomi Watts
- Mel Gibson
- Will Sasso
- Ken Jeong
- Annabelle Wallis
- Michelle Yeoh
- Selina Lo
The plot:
- Grillo leads cast as former special forces agent Roy Pulver, who is trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder. Pulver manages to uncover clues about a secret government project that could unlock the mystery behind his death but must find Colonel Ventor (Gibson), the head of the government program, while outrunning assassins determined to keep him from the truth, and save his wife (Watts).