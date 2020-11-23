Hulu Acquires U.S. Distribution Rights to Sci-Fi Film “Boss Level”

Hulu continues to add to its already massive library. The streaming service has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the sci-fi film Boss Level, according to Deadline.

Hulu reportedly paid eight figures to acquire the distribution rights to the new film, which will debut as a Hulu Original in 2021.

Boss Level is directed by Joe Carnahan, who also co-wrote the script with Chris Borey and Eddie Borey.

is directed by Joe Carnahan, who also co-wrote the script with Chris Borey and Eddie Borey. The film comes from Producers are WarParty Films (Grillo, Carnahan); Emmett/Furla Films (Randall Emmett, George Furla); Scott Free Entertainment (Ridley Scott); and The Fyzz Facility Pictures.

Boss Level has been complete since early this year but not yet released in the U.S.

The cast:

Frank Grillo

Naomi Watts

Mel Gibson

Will Sasso

Ken Jeong

Annabelle Wallis

Michelle Yeoh

Selina Lo

The plot: