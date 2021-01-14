FX Documentaries’ “Hysterical” About Female Comics to Premiere at SXSW Online

Any woman can be funny, but do you have what it takes to make humor your career? FX Documentaries will give audiences a glimpse of the life of twelve female comics in the upcoming film Hysterical which premieres at SXSW Online.
What’s Happening:
- FX Documentaries will host the world premiere of their new film, Hysterical during SXSW Online. The 2021 virtual event will take place from March 16-20th.
- SXSW shared a tweet this afternoon highlighting several of the big features for the Film Festival portion of this year’s event.
- Hysterical will be included in the Festival’s Documentary Spotlight. FX Tweeted the news as well, naming three of the doucmetary’s subjects: Nikki Glaser, Iliza Shlesinger, and Bonnie MacFarlane.
this year’s #SXSW will host the premiere of the new @fxdocs film, #hystericalfx: a hilarious, backstage pass into the world of stand-up comedy with today's funniest, boundary-breaking women like @nikkiglaser, @iliza and @bonniemcfarlane, and more https://t.co/pvg6ClfbPe
— FX Networks (@FXNetworks) January 14, 2021
- Following its premiere at SXSW, the movie will be available on FX later in 2021.
Synopsis:
- “Hysterical is an honest and hilarious backstage pass into the lives of some of stand-up comedy’s most boundary-breaking women, exploring the hard-fought journey to become the voices of their generation and their gender.”
Hysterical is directed by Andrea Nevins and features:
- Margaret Cho
- Fortune Feimster
- Rachel Feinstein
- Marina Franklin
- Nikki Glaser
- Judy Gold
- Kathy Griffin
- Jessica Kirson
- Sherri Shepherd
- Iliza Shlesinger
- And more
