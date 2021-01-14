FX Documentaries’ “Hysterical” About Female Comics to Premiere at SXSW Online

Any woman can be funny, but do you have what it takes to make humor your career? FX Documentaries will give audiences a glimpse of the life of twelve female comics in the upcoming film Hysterical which premieres at SXSW Online.

What’s Happening:

FX Documentaries will host the world premiere of their new film, Hysterical during SXSW Online. The 2021 virtual event will take place from March 16-20th.

The 2021 virtual event will take place from March 16-20th. SXSW shared a tweet this afternoon highlighting several of the big features for the Film Festival portion of this year's event.

Hysterical will be included in the Festival’s Documentary Spotlight. FX Tweeted

this year’s #SXSW will host the premiere of the new @fxdocs film, #hystericalfx: a hilarious, backstage pass into the world of stand-up comedy with today's funniest, boundary-breaking women like @nikkiglaser, @iliza and @bonniemcfarlane, and more https://t.co/pvg6ClfbPe — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) January 14, 2021

Following its premiere at SXSW, the movie will be available on FX later in 2021.

Synopsis:

“Hysterical is an honest and hilarious backstage pass into the lives of some of stand-up comedy’s most boundary-breaking women, exploring the hard-fought journey to become the voices of their generation and their gender.”

Hysterical is directed by Andrea Nevins and features:

Margaret Cho

Fortune Feimster

Rachel Feinstein

Marina Franklin

Nikki Glaser

Judy Gold

Kathy Griffin

Jessica Kirson

Sherri Shepherd

Iliza Shlesinger

And more

