Star Wars Trading Post Moving Into Former Rainforest Cafe at Downtown Disney, WondeGround Gallery Reoopening

The Disneyland Resort just announced that the Star Wars Trading Post will be moving into the former Rainforest Cafe at the west end of Downtown Disney, allowing the WonderGround Gallery to reopen.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars Trading Post at Downtown Disney in the Disneyland Resort is moving to the west end closer to the Disneyland Hotel.
- The Disney Parks Blog shared the news this morning, but didn’t specify a location.
- Based on a recent permit filed, we know that the location of the new Star Wars Trading Post is the former home of the Rainforest Cafe, which has been vacant since 2018.
- The Star Wars Trading Post opened at Downtown Disney last summer inside the former home of the WonderGround Gallery.
- In its new location, the Star Wars Trading Post will sell the same types of goods, but will now be more themed to the Star Wars universe.
- Shaped like a temple on the exterior, the new Star Wars Trading Post is described as a “hidden jungle Resistance base” and will include Rey’s speeder parked at the entrance for a photo op.
- Star Wars Trading Post will continue to sell goods from Batuu (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge) in addition to other Star Wars products.
- shopDisney will also continue to receive shipments from Batuu at the online Star Wars Trading Post.
- No dates have been given for when the Star Wars Trading Post will move or when the WonderGround Gallery will reopen.