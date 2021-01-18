Anyone nostalgic for EPCOT will love the latest collector’s series from shopDisney. Debuting throughout the year, are Limited Release EPCOT Posters celebrating the neighborhoods and attractions at Walt Disney World’s second gate. In addition to each Poster, fans will be able to purchase lithographs of iconic attractions from each neighborhood.
What’s Happening:
- This morning, the Disney Parks Blog announced that a new series of limited edition EPCOT posters celebrating the park’s past and future would be coming to shopDisney throughout 2021.
- Kicking off this yearlong series of limited release posters, the first print is themed to the upcoming Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana.”
- Additional lithograph posters will focus on attractions from the four EPCOT neighborhoods that are part of the park’s historic transformation. The first is World Nature neighborhood home of:
- Each poster in the collection is 24×36 inches in size and differ from previous EPCOT posters as they are screen printed on archival black paper and feature glossy, metallic art finishes!
- Stay tuned because new posters will be released each month throughout the year and once a new piece launches, the previous design will no longer be available.
This Month’s Poster
Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana
EPCOT Journey of Water Poster – Limited Release – $99.00
- Limited Release: Available only through January 31, 2021
- Artist: Stacey Aoyama
- Fine art serigraph printed on black archival paper made in Italy
- EPCOT logo and attraction title printed with metallic inks
- 24'' x 36'' H (includes 3/8'' border)
January 2021 Lithographs
Along with the new posters, each quarter, fans will be able to collect fun 14×18 inch open edition EPCOT lithographs of the posters along with others from the accompanying neighborhood on shopDisney.com. The World Nature collection features artwork by Stacey Aoyama and Eric Tan.
EPCOT Kitchen Kabaret Matted Print – $39.99
EPCOT Journey of Water Matted Print – $39.99
EPCOT The Land Matted Print – $39.99
EPCOT The Living Seas Matted Print – $39.99