Limited Release EPCOT Inspired Posters and Lithographs Coming to shopDisney Throughout 2021

Anyone nostalgic for EPCOT will love the latest collector’s series from shopDisney. Debuting throughout the year, are Limited Release EPCOT Posters celebrating the neighborhoods and attractions at Walt Disney World’s second gate. In addition to each Poster, fans will be able to purchase lithographs of iconic attractions from each neighborhood.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

This Month’s Poster

EPCOT Journey of Water Poster – Limited Release – $99.00

Limited Release: Available only through January 31, 2021

Artist: Stacey Aoyama

Fine art serigraph printed on black archival paper made in Italy

EPCOT logo and attraction title printed with metallic inks

24'' x 36'' H (includes 3/8'' border)

January 2021 Lithographs

Along with the new posters, each quarter, fans will be able to collect fun 14×18 inch open edition EPCOT lithographs of the posters along with others from the accompanying neighborhood on shopDisney.com. The World Nature collection features artwork by Stacey Aoyama and Eric Tan.