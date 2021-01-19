Tokyo Disney Resort Scaling Back Shopping Reservation Requirement

As the Tokyo Disney Resort continues to adapt to Japan’s State of Emergency declaration, which drastically limited the number of Guests allowed to visit and scaled back theme park operating hours, the resort is in the process of removing the reservation requirement for some of the most popular gift shops.

What’s Happening:

The Tokyo Disney Resort

The decision is likely a result of the more restrictive capacity put in place on theme parks in Tokyo Prefecture as the country asks residents to refrain from non-essential outings.

Under the “Event” category, each theme park at the Tokyo Disney Resort is likely restricted to no more than 5,000 visitors per day, according to NHK

The following shops will no longer require a reservation effective immediately: Tokyo Disneyland Village Shoppes (La Belle Librairie, Little Town Traders, Bonjour Gifts) Cosmic Encounter Tokyo Disney Sea Lost River Outfitters

In addition, Treasure Comet in Tokyo Disneyland will remove its reservation requirement on January 25th, but will require it for one-day only on January 30th.

Treasure Comet is home to the new Hero Armor Station and the Evaluator for My Baymax Hero experience, which opened alongside the new attraction Happy Ride with Baymax .

. Tokyo Disney’s advance reservation system is only available in Japanese and Japan has restrictions in place on visitors from outside the country.

For the most up-to-date information, visit TokyoDisneyResort.jp