Tokyo Disney Resort Further Limits Park Capacity For Attractions, Shops, and Restaurants

Tokyo Disney Resort has once again shortened their operating hours by one hour, now closing at 7:00 pm daily. In addition to this change are further capacity limitations as well as operating hours for shops, restaurants, and attractions, with some offerings closed altogether.
What’s Happening:
- Last week, Tokyo Disney Resort shortened their operating hours in compliance with the Japanese government state of emergency orders and requests from local authorities.
- This week, the resort is taking additional action by changing their park hours yet again and further limiting the number of guests admitted to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.
- Starting January 12, 2021, the parks will now operate from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm. These new hours will be in effect until February 7, 2021.
- The Resort also notes that in both parks, attractions, entertainment, shops and restaurants will operate with reduced capacity or will be closed.
- Some restaurants and shops inside the Parks will operate with reduced hours or be closed.
- The restaurants and shops affected may change depending on the operating conditions at the Parks.
- Guests are encouraged to check the Park information page on the day of their visit for more information about which restaurants and shops will be open.
More Tokyo Disney Resort News:
- After pausing the sale of 1-Day Tickets, Tokyo Disney Resort will resume sales starting January 14th.
- Starting this March, the Resort will begin offering variable pricing on tickets depending on the day of the week or the period during the year.
- Due to the current hour and occupancy restrictions, Tokyo Disneyland has postponed The Happy Fair with Baymax. The event was supposed to kick off on January 13th. Guests will still be able to enjoy select menu items and merchandise themed The Happy Fair.