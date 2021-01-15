Tokyo Disney Resort Further Limits Park Capacity For Attractions, Shops, and Restaurants

by | Jan 15, 2021 9:58 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Tokyo Disney Resort has once again shortened their operating hours by one hour, now closing at 7:00 pm daily. In addition to this change are further capacity limitations as well as operating hours for shops, restaurants, and attractions, with some offerings closed altogether.

Photo via Tokyo Disney Resort

Photo via Tokyo Disney Resort

What’s Happening:

  • Last week, Tokyo Disney Resort shortened their operating hours in compliance with the Japanese government state of emergency orders and requests from local authorities.
  • This week, the resort is taking additional action by changing their park hours yet again and further limiting the number of guests admitted to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.
  • Starting January 12, 2021, the parks will now operate from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm. These new hours will be in effect until February 7, 2021.
  • The Resort also notes that in both parks, attractions, entertainment, shops and restaurants will operate with reduced capacity or will be closed.
  • Some restaurants and shops inside the Parks will operate with reduced hours or be closed.
  • The restaurants and shops affected may change depending on the operating conditions at the Parks.
  • Guests are encouraged to check the Park information page on the day of their visit for more information about which restaurants and shops will be open.

Photo Via Tokyo Disney Resort

Photo Via Tokyo Disney Resort

More Tokyo Disney Resort News:

  • After pausing the sale of 1-Day Tickets, Tokyo Disney Resort will resume sales starting January 14th.
  • Starting this March, the Resort will begin offering variable pricing on tickets depending on the day of the week or the period during the year.
  • Due to the current hour and occupancy restrictions, Tokyo Disneyland has postponed The Happy Fair with Baymax. The event was supposed to kick off on January 13th. Guests will still be able to enjoy select menu items and merchandise themed The Happy Fair.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed