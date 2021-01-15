Tokyo Disney Resort Further Limits Park Capacity For Attractions, Shops, and Restaurants

Tokyo Disney Resort has once again shortened their operating hours by one hour, now closing at 7:00 pm daily. In addition to this change are further capacity limitations as well as operating hours for shops, restaurants, and attractions, with some offerings closed altogether.

What’s Happening:

Last week, Tokyo Disney Resort shortened their operating hours

This week, the resort is taking additional action by changing their park hours yet again and further limiting the number of guests admitted to Tokyo Disneyland Tokyo DisneySea

Starting January 12, 2021, the parks will now operate from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm

The Resort also notes that in both parks, attractions, entertainment, shops and restaurants will operate with reduced capacity or will be closed.

Some restaurants and shops inside the Parks will operate with reduced hours or be closed.

The restaurants and shops affected may change depending on the operating conditions at the Parks.

Guests are encouraged to check the Park information page

