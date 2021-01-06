Tokyo Disney Resort To Begin Closing Early To Comply With Local Directives

What’s Happening:

Oriental Land Company, the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, said Wednesday that it will start closing the parks one hour early at 8 p.m. starting on Friday, January 9th.

According to reports, this is to comply with local directives for people to refrain from unnecessary travel after that hour, as well as official requests to shorten operating hours at many businesses including restaurants.

The modified business hours are scheduled to be effective through the end of the month. The parks of Tokyo Disney Resort will still open as they normally would at 9 a.m., but alcohol will stop being served at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices will remain the same.

In the interest of halting the spread of COVID-19, Tokyo Disney Resort did not hold their traditional seasonal events and celebrations, and tickets have not sold out as frequently in part because of the suspension of the Go To Travel subsidy program.

Tokyo Disney Resort isn’t the only business being affected by these directives. Over 300 KFC locations, Sanrio Puroland, Independent restaurants and bars, and even rail service are among the businesses that will be closing early.

Tokyo Disney Resort reopened after being closed due to the pandemic on July 1st, and has remained open since.

