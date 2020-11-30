Hong Kong Disneyland to Temporarily Close Again Beginning December 2

Disney Parks around the world continue to temporarily close as COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise. Hong Kong Disneyland announced today that the park will close again beginning December 2.
- Hong Kong Disneyland has announced that the resort will once again close beginning on December 2.
- The park, which was also closed on December 1, had been working with a five-day operation schedule, remaining closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- After closing in March, the park reopened on June 18th, but closed again on July 15th.
- When it reopened in September, guests got their first in-person look at the recently completed Castle of Magical Dreams.
- Hong Kong Disneyland’s latest closure comes in accordance with government guidelines and preventative efforts taking place across Hong Kong.
- No reopening date was shared at this time, but the resort stated that they will share one as soon as they determine it is advisable.
ICYMI – More Hong Kong Disneyland news:
- Disney fans may not be able to visit the real Castle of Magical Dreams at Hong Kong Disneyland, but they certainly can visit the Disney Paper Parks version.
- Hong Kong Disneyland’s reimagined palace celebrates the stories of Disney princesses and queens through stunning design elements and architecture inspired by each regal lady. The Castle of Magical Dreams opened last month.
- Hong Kong Disneyland has announced there will be a change in leadership at their resort starting at the end of December 2020. Michael Moriarty has been named as Managing Director for resort replacing Stephanie Young who will step into a new role as President of Consumer Products, Games and Publishing.