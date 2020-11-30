Hong Kong Disneyland to Temporarily Close Again Beginning December 2

Disney Parks around the world continue to temporarily close as COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise. Hong Kong Disneyland announced today that the park will close again beginning December 2.

The park, which was also closed on December 1, had been working with a five-day operation schedule

After closing in March, the park reopened on June 18th closed again on July 15th

When it reopened in September, guests got their first in-person look at the recently completed Castle of Magical Dreams

Hong Kong Disneyland’s latest closure comes in accordance with government guidelines and preventative efforts taking place across Hong Kong.

No reopening date was shared at this time, but the resort stated that they will share one as soon as they determine it is advisable.

