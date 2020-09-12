Hong Kong Disneyland Celebrates 15th Anniversary With First Glimpse of Completed Castle of Magical Dreams

Hong Kong Disneyland has released a special video of Mickey Mouse and his pals celebrating the park's 15th anniversary, which shows off the completed Castle of Magical Dreams.
What’s Happening:
- Hong Kong Disneyland originally opened on September 12th, 2005.
- In honor of the park’s 15th anniversary, Disney has released a video in which Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Chip, Dale ,Goofy and Pluto help to make a cake that looks like the new Castle of Magical Dreams.
- Hong Kong Disneyland’s new castle was scheduled to officially debut on September 18th, but the theme park remains closed at this time.
- When the park reopened, construction walls were still up. This new video offers what appears to be the finished construction project with the walls down.
- The Castle of Magical Dreams replaces Sleeping Beauty Castle, originally a copy of the Disneyland version.
- The base of the castle includes elements of the original design, with a much taller castle rising out of it that measures 167 feet tall, compared to the previous castle’s height of 77 feet.
- The design of the Castle of Magical Dreams is inspired by all of the Disney Princesses, rather than just one, similar in concept to the Enchanted Storybook Castle at Shanghai Disneyland.