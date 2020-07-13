Hong Kong Disneyland to Close Again Starting July 15

As the global climate continues to change, Hong Kong Disneyland has announced they will be closing down their park on July 15th.

What’s happening:

"As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15. The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Hotels will remain open with adjusted levels of services. They have put in place enhanced health and safety measures that reflect the guidance of health and government authorities, such as social distancing measures and increased cleaning and sanitization.”