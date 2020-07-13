Hong Kong Disneyland to Close Again Starting July 15

As the global climate continues to change, Hong Kong Disneyland has announced they will be closing down their park on July 15th.
What’s happening:
- Hong Kong Disneyland is reportedly going to close its park once again. CNN is writing that the theme park will shut down on July 15th. No estimated reopening date has been established.
- The closure announcement comes after Hong Kong recently updated their social distancing measures as the city reported 52 new coronavirus cases.
- A statement from a Disney spokesperson reads:
"As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15. The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Hotels will remain open with adjusted levels of services. They have put in place enhanced health and safety measures that reflect the guidance of health and government authorities, such as social distancing measures and increased cleaning and sanitization.”
- The official Hong Kong Disneyland website has also shared the news of the closure along with information on Tickets, Hotel Bookings, and Magical Access Annual Membership affected by this closure.
- The Resort also states they “are in contact with health authorities and the government about the situation.”
More Disney Parks News:
- Following Shanghai Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland was the second Disney resort to reopen to guests on June 18 after being closed for several months.
- Tokyo Disney Resort welcomed guests back to their parks on July 1st and two Walt Disney World (WDW) parks opened on July 11th.
- Disneyland Paris and the two remaining WDW parks are scheduled to open on July 15th.