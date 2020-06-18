Hong Kong Disneyland Shares Photos from Their Grand Reopening

Hong Kong Disneyland has officially reopened to the public and guests and Cast Members are delighted to be back. The resort’s Stephanie Young thanked guests and fans for Believing in Magic and shared photos of the celebration of their long awaited return.

Hong Kong Disneyland is the second Disney park to reopen to guests following their temporary closure and they’ve come back in style

Today, the leadership team at the resort excitedly shared photos of the reopening festivities that featured character appearances from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy.

Along with the pictures, Stephanie Young, Managing Director, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort shared a heartfelt message on the Disney Parks Blog

Young goes on to thank Cast Members, the local community, their guests, and the frontline and medical workers who have remained kind, dedicated, and resilient during the challenging time.

Young says, the park “welcomed more than a hundred families from our neighborhood – Lantau Island to be among our first guests at our reopening.”

In addition to local residents, Hong Kong Disneyland plans to continue working with non-profit organizations to invite families to visit.

Finally, to end on a grand note, Young mentions how proud Hong Kong Disneyland is of their updated Castle of Magical Dreams

“The Castle will launch later this year and represents a shining beacon of courage, hope and possibility. I hope you find joy in these photos from day one of our reopening at Hong Kong Disneyland and I look forward to the opening of our other parks around the world!”

For more information about the park’s reopening please visit our Hong Kong Disneyland Guide

Hong Kong Disneyland Reopening Day Photos (June 18, 2020)