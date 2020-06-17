A Look Inside Reopened Hong Kong Disneyland

by | Jun 17, 2020 7:40 PM Pacific Time

Photo Source: Disney Magical Kingdom Blog (@DMK_Blog)

Photo Source: Disney Magical Kingdom Blog (@DMK_Blog)

Hong Kong Disneyland has officially reopened, welcoming back Guests for the first time since closing on January 26th. The fun began with a reopening ceremony with Stephanie Young, Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland. The ceremony can be seen in the live streamed video below from South China Morning Post.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFku3sJRY14

A transcript of the reopening speech is below:

Announcer: Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Hong Kong Disneyland. We are thrilled to see you and delighted that you have returned as we gather today to officially reopen the park. And now please welcome Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland Stephanie Young along with some of your favorite Disney friends.

Stephanie Young: Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, media friends, and of course fellow Cast Members. Good morning and welcome back to the happiest place on earth.

We are so happy to stand in front  of the Castle of Magical Dreams and we are reminded that dreams really do come true. I am grateful for the support of this incredible community, the commitment of our medical staff, and the dedication of all of our Cast Members who have all managed through this challenging time and I am optimistic that we have a bright future ahead.

The health and safety of our guests and cast continue to be at the forefront of our mind and our Cast Members have been working diligently to make sure all the necessary measures are in place for guests to enjoy a magical visit.

The community has also been at the heart of Hong Kong Disneyland. Today we are very happy to welcome more than 100 families from Lantau Island through our NGO partners. They are back for their magical visit. And Hong Kong Disneyland will continue to work with different charity organizations inspiring them with the magic of Disney’s positivity and optimism.

At Hong Kong Disneyland, we do believe in magic. It's in everyone of our stories and in everyone of our shows and attractions. As you can see, the Castle of Magical Dreams is entering the  final stage of transformation and will launch in late 2020. The castle will shine as a beacon of courage, hope, and possibility. Which we will forever hold dear in our heart.

So let’s all celebrate joy and happiness, because being together with friends and family is the most magical memory of them all.

So Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy are you ready?

It is my pleasure to allow all of you to believe in magic and officially announce that Hong Kong Disneyland is reopened.

Guests on social media were quick to point out some of the parks’ changes, including a close-up look at the new Castle of Magical Dreams and the themed construction wall around it.

Olu, a friend of Duffy who debuted at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in Hawaii, made his Hong Kong Disneyland debut today with beautiful displays of Duffy’s best turtle friend.

There’s also merchandise for the new Castle of Magical Dreams

Some sweet Mickey-themed treats are in store for the lucky Guests who are visiting the happy park today.

Like all Disney Parks, a temperature screening is now part of the arrival experience before you get to the main entrance.

The park has an organized queue to process Guests through and with the reservation system, Disney is able to manage their expectations of when Guests will arrive.

A live band was at the main entrance playing music and TDR Explorer happened to catch them at the right time with “Into the Unknown.”

Disney Magical Kingdom Blog shared some images with us, including this beautiful water art with the “Believe in Magic” theme.

Photo Source: Disney Magical Kingdom Blog (@DMK_Blog)

Photo Source: Disney Magical Kingdom Blog (@DMK_Blog)

We will continue to update this post as we find more fun things to share. In the meantime, you can click here to learn more about Hong Kong Disneyland’s reopening guidelines.

 
 
Send this to a friend