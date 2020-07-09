Disneyland Paris Prepares for Reopening with New Character Moments, Selfie Spots

by | Jul 9, 2020 9:04 AM Pacific Time

Disneyland Paris is preparing to once again welcome guests after being closed for months and they will do so with new character moments, selfies spots and other exciting new offerings.

  • When Disneyland Paris reopens on July 15, guests will once again be able to see or pose with their favorite Disney, Pixar and Star Wars characters or Marvel Super Heroes, sharing a special moment in new indoor immersive Selfie Spots while maintaining a physical distance.
  • These new selfie spots will include:
    • Kingdom of Arendelle Enchanted Moments & Frosty Selfie Spot at Animation Celebration: Take selfies with Kristoff and Sven, then Elsa and Anna, and stop by a frosty spot to have some fun with Olaf.
    • Magical Selfie Moments at Animagique Theater: Approach the stage to take selfies with some memorable Characters from the world class show Mickey and the Magician.
    • Marvel Heroic Experience at Studio Theater: Capture a moment meeting Marvel Super Heroes.
    • Mickey & Friends Selfie Spot at Meet Mickey: Enter the Meet Mickey Mouse pre-show and take selfies with Mickey & Friends on stage.
    • Star Wars Selfie Spot at Starport: Prepare for an out-of-this-world selfie with a character that’s famous across the galaxy like Darth Vader.
  • In addition to these Selfie Spots, characters will be everywhere at Disneyland Paris, from theme parks to Disney Hotels.
  • There will also be a new 15-minute interactive show called Showtime at the Lucky Nugget Saloon, performed on the restaurant stage several times a day.
  • The Lucky Nugget Saloon will also offer a new menu for the occasion.
  • Also, later this summer will be the long-awaited return of The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands and The Jungle Book Jive.

More on the Disneyland Paris reopening:

  • Starting on July 15, guests will be able to enjoy:
    • Parc Disneyland
    • Walt Disney Studios Park
    • Disney’s Newport Bay Club
    • Disney Village
  • Some attractions will not be available upon reopening, including Disney Stars on Parade and Disney Illuminations.
  • Like with other Disney Parks reopenings, Disneyland Paris will reduce capacity and require advanced ticketing reservations.
  • The resort will also require all Cast Members and guests aged 11 and up to wear appropriate face coverings at all times except when eating.
  • During the phased reopening period, character meet and greets will not be available.
  • With restaurant capacity being reduced, the parks will introduce a new Take-Away option so that guests can dine at outdoor locations.
  • Additionally, buffet restaurants will move  to a new all-you-can-eat table service akin to “family style dining.”
  • Booking is highly recommended for all table service restaurants.
 
 
