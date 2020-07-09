Disneyland Paris Prepares for Reopening with New Character Moments, Selfie Spots

Disneyland Paris is preparing to once again welcome guests after being closed for months and they will do so with new character moments, selfies spots and other exciting new offerings.

When Disneyland Paris reopens on July 15, guests will once again be able to see or pose with their favorite Disney, Pixar and Star Wars Marvel

These new selfie spots will include: Kingdom of Arendelle Enchanted Moments & Frosty Selfie Spot at Animation Celebration: Take selfies with Kristoff and Sven, then Elsa and Anna, and stop by a frosty spot to have some fun with Olaf. Magical Selfie Moments at Animagique Theater: Approach the stage to take selfies with some memorable Characters from the world class show Mickey and the Magician . Marvel Heroic Experience at Studio Theater: Capture a moment meeting Marvel Super Heroes. Mickey & Friends Selfie Spot at Meet Mickey: Enter the Meet Mickey Mouse pre-show and take selfies with Mickey & Friends on stage. Star Wars Selfie Spot at Starport: Prepare for an out-of-this-world selfie with a character that’s famous across the galaxy like Darth Vader.

In addition to these Selfie Spots, characters will be everywhere at Disneyland Paris, from theme parks to Disney Hotels.

There will also be a new 15-minute interactive show called Showtime at the Lucky Nugget Saloon , performed on the restaurant stage several times a day.

The Lucky Nugget Saloon will also offer a new menu for the occasion.

Also, later this summer will be the long-awaited return of The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands and The Jungle Book Jive.

