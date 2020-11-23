Disney Paper Parks Celebrates Hong Kong Disneyland’s Castle of Magical Dreams

Disney fans may not be able to visit the real Castle of Magical Dreams at Hong Kong Disneyland, but they certainly can visit the Disney Paper Parks version! Disney Imagineers have presented a brand new edition of the downloadable construction project which celebrates the reimagined royal abode at Hong Kong Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

This spring, Disney Imagineers introduced a series of projects for Disney fans to construct while stuck inside due to stay at home orders.

Since then, they've continued to roll out new editions of Disney Paper Parks for attractions at Walt Disney World

Today though, Disney Paper Parks

While guests in Hong Kong have the opportunity to see beautiful and impressive reimagined castle in person, fans in the states will have to settle for the homemade version.

There are two PDF design collections to choose from to download and print: Simple version and Advanced version



Good to Know:

For best results, Disney recommends printing the activity sheets

Disney Paper Parks is fun for fans of all ages. That said, adult participation or supervision is recommended for those with little ones

In order to bring this magical palace to life, users will need scissors and glue and will need to fold paper along dotted lines in specific directions.

The sheets were created for the Disney Parks Blog by Imagineers: Kelly Willis Stephanie Jazmines Amy Young



