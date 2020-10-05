Make Your Own Disney Happy Haunts With The Latest of the Disney Paper Parks Series

Looking for some spooky crafty fun? Disney Parks Blog has launched the first in a four-part series of paper models celebrating some of the more spooky aspects of the Disney Parks.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks Blog is launching a new, four-part series of Disney Paper Parks inspired by Halloween and the Haunted Mansion! The printable activity sheets help guests bring a piece of the Disney Parks into their own homes, complete with instructions about how to create 3D versions of some of your favorite aspects of Disney Parks.
- Today’s part-one release includes Haunted Mansion home decorations! Bring the macabre style of the Haunted Mansion into your home by printing out and crafting these spooky decorations that appeal to a variety of ages and skills. From the bats atop the queue stanchions to paper chains inspired by the Haunted Mansion’s wallpaper, the finishes will set the mood of the mansion in your home.
- You also can use this release to transform your home with the spirits of the mansion using grinning ghosts shadow puppets! Just as the Haunted Mansion is filled with illusions, the shadow puppets include rotating hand shadows, the Hitchhiking Ghosts, the Hatbox Ghost, and more.
- Filled with other surprises in the activity sheets, the sheets were created by talented Imagineers Stephanie Jazmines and Amy Young, and require the use of scissors, glue and folding along dotted lines in specific directions.
- For best results, it is recommended printing the sheets at their actual size, not scaling them to fit the page. We also recommend adult participation or supervision for those with little ones to help make this great activity even more enjoyable. Have fun and stay tuned for more Disney Paper Parks: Halloween Edition activity sheets!
- In the past we have seen other paper model kits based on: