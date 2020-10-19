Haunted Mansion Portrait Chamber, Building Exterior Added to Disney Paper Parks: Happy Haunts Edition

by | Oct 19, 2020 8:12 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

“Is this haunted room actually stretching?” Yes! The latest Disney Paper Parks: Happy Haunts Edition is here and continues the Haunted Mansion theme with the exterior facade and Portrait Chamber.

What’s Happening:

  • The interior of the Portrait Chamber features wallpaper, gargoyles, and four fabulous pictures that look exactly like those in the attraction.
  • No foolish mortals here! Fans make their design authentic to the real thing or opt for their own spirited interpretation. The only rule is to have fun!
1 of 3
  • This is the third of four installments in the Disney Paper Parks: Happy Haunts Edition.
  • The Parks Blog notes that The series will complete with the next set of activity sheets, which will add to the Haunted Mansion release. And of course, fans can expect a few other surprises to be included in part four!

Good to Know:

  • For best results, Disney recommends printing the activity sheets at their actual size, not scaling them to fit the page.
  • Disney Paper Parks is fun for fans of all ages. That said, adult participation or supervision is recommended for those with little ones
  • In order to bring life to this spooky mansion, users will need scissors and glue and will need to fold paper along dotted lines in specific directions.
  • The sheets were created for the Disney Parks Blog by Imagineers:
    • Stephanie Jazmines
    • Amy Young
    • Audrey Aronoff designed the facades for the Haunted Mansion

More Disney Paper Parks:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
