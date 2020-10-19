Haunted Mansion Portrait Chamber, Building Exterior Added to Disney Paper Parks: Happy Haunts Edition

“Is this haunted room actually stretching?” Yes! The latest Disney Paper Parks: Happy Haunts Edition is here and continues the Haunted Mansion theme with the exterior facade and Portrait Chamber.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog is back with another edition of Disney Paper Parks printable activity sheets, and this time things are getting spooky!
- Fans can build their very own Haunted Mansion modeled after the exterior of the Walt Disney World attraction. But the outside of the building is just the beginning, there’s also a Portrait Chamber with magical stretching abilities!
- The interior of the Portrait Chamber features wallpaper, gargoyles, and four fabulous pictures that look exactly like those in the attraction.
- No foolish mortals here! Fans make their design authentic to the real thing or opt for their own spirited interpretation. The only rule is to have fun!
- This is the third of four installments in the Disney Paper Parks: Happy Haunts Edition.
- The Parks Blog notes that The series will complete with the next set of activity sheets, which will add to the Haunted Mansion release. And of course, fans can expect a few other surprises to be included in part four!
Good to Know:
- For best results, Disney recommends printing the activity sheets at their actual size, not scaling them to fit the page.
- Disney Paper Parks is fun for fans of all ages. That said, adult participation or supervision is recommended for those with little ones
- In order to bring life to this spooky mansion, users will need scissors and glue and will need to fold paper along dotted lines in specific directions.
- The sheets were created for the Disney Parks Blog by Imagineers:
- Stephanie Jazmines
- Amy Young
- Audrey Aronoff designed the facades for the Haunted Mansion
