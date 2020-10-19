Haunted Mansion Portrait Chamber, Building Exterior Added to Disney Paper Parks: Happy Haunts Edition

“Is this haunted room actually stretching?” Yes! The latest Disney Paper Parks: Happy Haunts Edition is here and continues the Haunted Mansion theme with the exterior facade and Portrait Chamber.

What’s Happening:

The interior of the Portrait Chamber features wallpaper, gargoyles, and four fabulous pictures that look exactly like those in the attraction.

No foolish mortals here! Fans make their design authentic to the real thing or opt for their own spirited interpretation. The only rule is to have fun!

This is the third of four installments in the Disney Paper Parks: Happy Haunts Edition.

The Parks Blog notes that The series will complete with the next set of activity sheets, which will add to the Haunted Mansion release. And of course, fans can expect a few other surprises to be included in part four!

Good to Know:

For best results, Disney recommends printing the activity sheets

Disney Paper Parks is fun for fans of all ages. That said, adult participation or supervision is recommended for those with little ones

In order to bring life to this spooky mansion, users will need scissors and glue and will need to fold paper along dotted lines in specific directions.

The sheets were created for the Disney Parks Blog by Imagineers: Stephanie Jazmines Amy Young Audrey Aronoff designed the facades for the Haunted Mansion



