Hong Kong Disneyland Reopening September 25th With 5-Day Operating Schedule

Hong Kong Disneyland Park is planning to reopen to Guests on September 25th with a new 5-day operating schedule.

What’s Happening:

Hong Kong Disneyland Park

After closing in March, the park reopened on June 18th closed again on July 15th

When it reopens, Guests will get their first in-person look at the recently completed Castle of Magical Dreams

As was the case the first time the park reopened, a reservation system will help the park manage reduced capacity and Guests will go through a temperature screening on their way in.

Face masks are mandatory and indoor live performances will not take place.

The park reservation system is now open

The park will be closed two days a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays during this initial reopening stage, with the exception of public holidays and designated days.

No timeframe has been given on how long the park will maintain its 5-days per week operating schedule.

Current Magic Access memberships will be extended 110 days to make up for the park’s closure period and the Tuesday/Thursday closures going forward. These terms don’t apply to Magic Access memberships initiated after September 22nd.

