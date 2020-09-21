Hong Kong Disneyland Reopening September 25th With 5-Day Operating Schedule

Hong Kong Disneyland Park is planning to reopen to Guests on September 25th with a new 5-day operating schedule.
What’s Happening:
- Hong Kong Disneyland Park will welcome Guests back on September 25th.
- After closing in March, the park reopened on June 18th, but closed again on July 15th.
- When it reopens, Guests will get their first in-person look at the recently completed Castle of Magical Dreams.
- As was the case the first time the park reopened, a reservation system will help the park manage reduced capacity and Guests will go through a temperature screening on their way in.
- Face masks are mandatory and indoor live performances will not take place.
- The park reservation system is now open to Magic Access members and open to all Guests on September 23rd at 12:00 pm Hong Kong Local Time.
- The park will be closed two days a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays during this initial reopening stage, with the exception of public holidays and designated days.
- No timeframe has been given on how long the park will maintain its 5-days per week operating schedule.
- Current Magic Access memberships will be extended 110 days to make up for the park’s closure period and the Tuesday/Thursday closures going forward. These terms don’t apply to Magic Access memberships initiated after September 22nd.
- When Hong Kong Disneyland reopens, the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim will be the only Disney Resort in the world with theme parks that are still closed.