Hong Kong Disneyland’s Castle of Magical Dreams Opens Today Celebrating Disney Princesses and Queens

Guests visiting Hong Kong Disneyland today will be among the first to experience the park’s transformed Castle of Magical Dreams. The reimagined palace celebrates the stories of Disney princesses and queens through stunning design elements and architecture inspired by each regal lady.

What’s Happening:

Hong Kong Disneyland celebrating its 15th anniversary Castle of Magical Dreams

The enchanting regal structure was transformed from Sleeping Beauty Castle into this gorgeous palace that represents 13 stories of beloved Disney Princesses and Queens.

Guests visiting the park will notice that the towers and spires of the castle are designed with iconic patterns, textures, colors unique to each heroine’s story.

The Castle is one of many ways in which Disney is embracing the diversity and uniqueness of characters and their stories.

Disney shared a video of Imagineers explaining the design process, construction, and turning a vision into reality. Take a look:

Magic in the Details:

This castle serves as a mosaic of different cultures with architectural inspirations from: Europe China Southeast Asia



No princess or queen is depicted by their image, but rather interpretations of each can be found in various architectural elements such as: Snow White’s apple Abu Mushu Merida’s bow and arrow

Murals featuring the royal ladies show them pursuing their passions. These works of art are based on research of the time periods that the heroines hail from: Cinderella can be seen taking a hot air balloon ride Aurora tries her hand at falconry Ariel braves the seas on a sailboat



A Tribute to the Original

The Castle of Magical Dreams wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Disney wanted to pay tribute to the original castle and the fairies, Flora, Fauna, and Merriweather who watched over Aurora as she grew up.

Guests visiting the transformed Castle will see the trio spreading fairy dust across the castle’s breezeway, casting light into the chandeliers, and leading the way to a new rotunda featuring 9,000 points of dancing light.

Magical Dream Cards:

As part of the transformation, Hong Kong Disney Resort invited guests, cast members, community partners and Disney friends to share their own dreams and wishes on “magical dream cards.”

These cards were collected in a treasure chest, and lifted to the top of the tallest tower in the castle – ensuring that the heart of the resort will always be filled with hopes and dreams.