Hong Kong Disneyland’s Castle of Magical Dreams Opens Today Celebrating Disney Princesses and Queens

by | Nov 20, 2020 9:10 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Guests visiting Hong Kong Disneyland today will be among the first to experience the park’s transformed Castle of Magical Dreams. The reimagined palace celebrates the stories of Disney princesses and queens through stunning design elements and architecture inspired by each regal lady.

What’s Happening: 

  • Hong Kong Disneyland is currently celebrating its 15th anniversary and today will mark an extra special occasion as the park’s Castle of Magical Dreams finally opens its gates to guests!
  • The enchanting regal structure was transformed from Sleeping Beauty Castle into this gorgeous palace that represents 13 stories of beloved Disney Princesses and Queens.
  • Guests visiting the park will notice that the towers and spires of the castle are designed with iconic patterns, textures, colors unique to each heroine’s story.

Detail of the new Castle of Magical Dreams at Hong Kong Disneyland

Detail of the new Castle of Magical Dreams at Hong Kong Disneyland

  • The Disney Parks Blog notes that “this is the first time at any Disney theme park that a castle has shifted from being representative of only one princess to featuring multiple heroines.”
  • The Castle is one of many ways in which Disney is embracing the diversity and uniqueness of characters and their stories.
  • Disney shared a video of Imagineers explaining the design process, construction, and turning a vision into reality. Take a look:

Magic in the Details:

  • This castle serves as a mosaic of different cultures with architectural inspirations from:
    • Europe
    • China
    • Southeast Asia

  • No princess or queen is depicted by their image, but rather interpretations of each can be found in various architectural elements such as:
    • Snow White’s apple
    • Abu
    • Mushu
    • Merida’s bow and arrow
  • Murals featuring the royal ladies show them pursuing their passions. These works of art are based on research of the time periods that the heroines hail from:
    • Cinderella can be seen taking a hot air balloon ride
    • Aurora tries her hand at falconry
    • Ariel braves the seas on a sailboat

Detail of the new Castle of Magical Dreams at Hong Kong Disneyland

Detail of the new Castle of Magical Dreams at Hong Kong Disneyland

A Tribute to the Original

  • The Castle of Magical Dreams wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for Sleeping Beauty Castle.
  • Disney wanted to pay tribute to the original castle and the fairies, Flora, Fauna, and Merriweather who watched over Aurora as she grew up.
  • Guests visiting the transformed Castle will see the trio spreading fairy dust across the castle’s breezeway, casting light into the chandeliers, and leading the way to a new rotunda featuring 9,000 points of dancing light.

Magical Dream Cards:

  • As part of the transformation, Hong Kong Disney Resort invited guests, cast members, community partners and Disney friends to share their own dreams and wishes on “magical dream cards.”
  • These cards were collected in a treasure chest, and lifted to the top of the tallest tower in the castle – ensuring that the heart of the resort will always be filled with hopes and dreams.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed