Hong Kong Disneyland Names Michael Moriarty as New Managing Director of the Resort

Hong Kong Disneyland has announced there will be a change in leadership at their resort starting at the end of December 2020. Michael Moriarty has been named as Managing Director for resort replacing Stephanie Young who will step into a new role as President of Consumer Products, Games and Publishing.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products announced the appointment of Michael Moriarty as Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL), effective December 27, 2020.

Moriarty joins Hong Kong Disneyland from Hasbro in Hong Kong where, most recently, he was Managing Director of Hasbro Far East and Senior Vice president of Global Sourcing.

Prior to this, he held several leadership positions of increasing responsibility during his 14 years at the Walt Disney Company, including at Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

Between 2009 and 2012, Michael was chief financial officer of HKDL, where he was responsible for finance, controllership, treasury, alliances and technology during a period of significant expansion that increased the park’s size by 25% with the addition of new lands, attraction and experience.

Moriarty holds a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in Finance from Lehigh University. He and his family have lived in Hong Kong for nearly 15 year

Moriarty will replace Stephanie Young, who is transitioning to President, Consumer Products, Games and Publishing for Walt Disney Parks, Experiences and Products in December.

What They’re Saying:

Jill Estorino, President and Managing Director, Disney Parks International : “This appointment comes at an exciting time as the resort launches its 15th anniversary celebration. With Michael’s extensive experience in finance, commercial strategy and operations, along with his knowledge of the Hong Kong Market and relationships across Asia, the resort will continue to be well positioned to help drive the recovery of the tourism industry in Hong Kong.”

: “This appointment comes at an exciting time as the resort launches its 15th anniversary celebration. With Michael’s extensive experience in finance, commercial strategy and operations, along with his knowledge of the Hong Kong Market and relationships across Asia, the resort will continue to be well positioned to help drive the recovery of the tourism industry in Hong Kong.” Jill Estorino: “I want to thank Stephanie for her remarkable contributions to the resort. Under her leadership, HKDL saw the opening of “ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle! Marvel Castle of Magical Dreams

“I want to thank Stephanie for her remarkable contributions to the resort. Under her leadership, HKDL saw the opening of “ Michael Moriarty as Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort: “I am pleased to be returning to the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and work with the Resort team to build upon the strong foundation laid by Stephanie. “This is an exciting time for Hong Kong Disneyland Resort with several new developments underway that underscore a commitment to Hong Kong and its people as we look to the future of this great city as a place where tourism will continue to thrive.”