Tokyo Disneyland Announces Postponement of The Happy Fair with Baymax

After announcing early park closures at Tokyo Disney Resort in accordance with government and local requests, Tokyo Disneyland has decided to postpone the Happy Fair with Baymax.

What’s Happening:

About the Happy Fair with Baymax:

Everyone’s happiness level is certain to reach the max when they experience this delightful fair. The program will offer a variety of happy things to do such as: Taking photos with Baymax at the Happy Fair Lab Filling their choice of container with a selection of sweets and snacks Building their own Baymax figure Indulging in speciality snacks and meals served throughout the park Shopping for unique Baymax merchandise

