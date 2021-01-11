Tokyo Disneyland Announces Postponement of The Happy Fair with Baymax

After announcing early park closures at Tokyo Disney Resort in accordance with government and local requests, Tokyo Disneyland has decided to postpone the Happy Fair with Baymax.
What’s Happening:
- Tokyo Disneyland has announced they are postponing their planned event, Happy Fair with Baymax due to the recent emergency order issued by the Japanese government.
- As of last week, the resort changed the operating hours of both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, by closing one hour earlier.
- Because of this scheduling change, Tokyo Disneyland has opted to postpone the Baymax event. The program was scheduled to take place in Tomorrowland in celebration of the recent opening of The Happy Ride with Baymax.
- Originally the event was planned for January 13-March 18, 2021.
- At this time, Tokyo Disneyland has not announced new dates for the Happy Fair with Baymax.
- According to the official Tokyo Disney Resort website, select menu and merchandise items will still be available.
- Additional information (available in Japanese only) is also posted on the resort’s website.
About the Happy Fair with Baymax:
- Everyone’s happiness level is certain to reach the max when they experience this delightful fair. The program will offer a variety of happy things to do such as:
- Taking photos with Baymax at the Happy Fair Lab
- Filling their choice of container with a selection of sweets and snacks
- Building their own Baymax figure
- Indulging in speciality snacks and meals served throughout the park
- Shopping for unique Baymax merchandise