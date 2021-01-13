Tokyo Disney Resort Resuming Ticket Sales After Pausing Due to Local Restrictions

The Tokyo Disney Resort will resume the sale of 1-day tickets on January 14th at 2:00 pm Japan Time following a temporary halt in sales due to attendance restrictions in accordance with local restrictions.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this month, Japan issued a State of Emergency for Tokyo Prefecture due to rising Coronavirus cases, which caused the Tokyo Disney Resort

The State of Emergency is scheduled to lift on February 7th and the Tokyo Disney Resort announced that they will resume the sale of 1-day tickets starting January 14th at 2:00 pm.

The first batch of tickets available will be for dates up to February 19th, with dates for the following week releasing on January 20th at 2:00 pm.

Tickets for Tokyo Disneyland Tokyo DisneySea

At this time, the sale of tickets will be limited to 1-day

Japan has temporarily banned foreign travelers from entering the country as they work to reduce the number of infections throughout the country, including the seven prefectures with restrictions.

