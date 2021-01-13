Tokyo Disney Resort Resuming Ticket Sales After Pausing Due to Local Restrictions

The Tokyo Disney Resort will resume the sale of 1-day tickets on January 14th at 2:00 pm Japan Time following a temporary halt in sales due to attendance restrictions in accordance with local restrictions.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this month, Japan issued a State of Emergency for Tokyo Prefecture due to rising Coronavirus cases, which caused the Tokyo Disney Resort to reduce its hours, close some facilities, and pause the sale of tickets.
- The State of Emergency is scheduled to lift on February 7th and the Tokyo Disney Resort announced that they will resume the sale of 1-day tickets starting January 14th at 2:00 pm.
- The first batch of tickets available will be for dates up to February 19th, with dates for the following week releasing on January 20th at 2:00 pm.
- Tickets for Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea are date-specific and the resort uses an inventory system to keep their capacity low.
- At this time, the sale of tickets will be limited to 1-day
- Japan has temporarily banned foreign travelers from entering the country as they work to reduce the number of infections throughout the country, including the seven prefectures with restrictions.
- Click here to visit Tokyo Disney Resort’s ticket information page.