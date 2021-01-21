Searchlight Pictures Announces 2021 Theatrical Released Dates for 4 Films including Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley”

Searchlight Pictures, the independent arm of 20th Century Studios formerly known as Fox Searchlight, has announced four theatrical release dates for 2021 for The Night House, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Antlers and Nightmare Alley.

What’s Happening:

Through Deadline , Searchlight Pictures just announced four theatrical release dates for this year.

Searchlight Pictures just announced four theatrical release dates for this year. With vaccination expectations projecting July 2021 as the timeframe by which most Americans will have received their doses, the studio seems optimistic that movie theaters will be back to normal operations by then.

Films from Searchlight Pictures have historically started screenings at smaller movie theaters and expanded to nationwide releases based on critical acclaim and box office performance.

Information on each film can be found below.

The Night House – July 16th

Searchlight Pictures acquired The Night House at the Sundance Film Festival

at the The film tells the story of a widow who discovers dark secrets of her recently deceased husband.

Directed by David Bruckner, written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – September 24th

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is inspired by the true story of televangelists Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker.

is inspired by the true story of televangelists Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker. The premise follows the rise and fall of Tammy Faye Bakker’s empire that included creating the world’s largest religious television network and the Heritage USA theme park.

Starring Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Fredric Lehne, Mark Wystrach, Sam Jaeger, Gabriel Olds and Vincent D’Onofrio.

directed by Michael Showalter and written by Abe Sylvia.

Antlers – October 29th

Antlers is a horror film based on the short story The Quiet Boy by Nick Antosca.

is a horror film based on the short story by Nick Antosca. Set in a small town in Oregon, a teacher

Starring Keri Russel, Jesse Plemons and Jeremy T. Thomas.

Directed by Scott Cooper, written by Henry Chaisson and Nick Antosca.

Produced by Guillermo del Toro, David Goyer and J. Miles Dale.

Nightmare Alley – December 3rd

Nightmare Alley is Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro’s next film, set for release at the sweet spot for Academy Awards consideration.

is Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro’s next film, set for release at the sweet spot for Academy Awards consideration. The premise is about a a carny and a psychiatrist talented in manipulating people into dangerous acts.

Starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen and David Strathairn.

Directed by Guillermo del Toro, written by Guillermo del Toro and Kim Morgan.