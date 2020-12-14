Guillermo del Toro’s Latest Film, “Nightmare Alley,” Has Wrapped Production

The news came last night via Searchlight Pictures’ Twitter account, that Guillermo del Toro’s latest film, Nightmare Alley, has wrapped production. The film is based on the novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham published in 1946 which follows a young carny, Stanton Carlisle, who uses the art of manipulation to take advantage of others but ends up tragically falling for the same act.

What’s Happening:

Guillermo del Toro has wrapped filming of his latest film, Nightmare Alley, based on the 1946 book by William Lindsay Gresham

The film was announced by Guillermo del Toro in 2017 with Leonardo DiCaprio rumored to be playing the films leading male role of Stanton Carlisle

The book previously had a film noir made in 1947 starring Tyrone Power The Mark of Zorro) by 20th Century Fox but was considered a financial flop due to the film’s story being too obscene for viewers at the time.

The Cast of Nightmare Alley:

Bradley Cooper as Stanton "Stan" Carlisle

Cate Blanchett as Dr. Lilith Ritter

Willem Dafoe as Clem Hoately

Toni Collette as Zeena Krumbein

Richard Jenkins as Ezra Grindle

Ron Perlman as Bruno

Rooney Mara as Molly Cahill

David Strathairn as Pete Krumbein

Holt McCallany as Anderson

Jim Beaver as Sheriff Jedediah Judd

Mark Povinelli as The Major

Mary Steenburgen as Miss Harrington

Nightmare Alley is scheduled to be released in theaters in December 2021.