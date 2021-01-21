Snow Falls at Disneyland Paris Creating Stunning Photographs of Resort

A beautiful sight has descended upon the Disneyland Paris resort, as a light snowfall has dusted both Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Parc creating a beautiful photo opportunity.

What’s Happening:

The snow fell silently on Disneyland Paris last Saturday and on this occasion, Disneyland Paris wanted to share with everyone some of the amazing pictures of their destination.

Snow in this park, and in Tokyo as well, make for photo opportunities that the other parks, especially those in the warmer North American climates of Southern California and Central Florida, never get to see, showing an unbridled beauty that is unique to these locations.

Unfortunately, these beautiful photos are the only way in which guests can see the park covered in snow right now, as the park reclosed shortly before the holidays and remains closed at this time.

Originally set to reopen in February, the park has recently announced