Disneyland Paris Moves Reopening Date to April 2 Due to “Prevailing Conditions” in Europe

Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of February as initially planned. If you have a booking with us during the closing period, please check our website for our latest commercial conditions: https://t.co/3c0DbxYPLC pic.twitter.com/yom7cB4it3

— Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 18, 2021