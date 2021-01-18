Disneyland Paris Moves Reopening Date to April 2 Due to “Prevailing Conditions” in Europe

Disneyland Paris has announced that the initial plan to reopen on February 13 has now been delayed till April 2 due to the prevailing conditions in Europe.
Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of February as initially planned. If you have a booking with us during the closing period, please check our website for our latest commercial conditions: https://t.co/3c0DbxYPLC pic.twitter.com/yom7cB4it3
— Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 18, 2021
- The announcement came this morning through Disneyland Paris’ website and Twitter account that the reopening of the theme park which was set to take place on February 13 has now been delayed until April 2 due to prevailing conditions continuing in Europe.
- Late last year, Disneyland Paris gave us an update on multiple projects in the works for the resort including a refurbishment for Sleeping Beauty’s Castle.
