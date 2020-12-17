Disneyland Paris Announces Multiple Project Updates

Disneyland Paris’ InsidEars Magical Christmas Show had some great announcements for the resort including updates for attractions and a look at the work being done at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel. Here is a recap of the announcements along with links to more information and video clips gathered during the show.

Disneyland Paris’ Sleeping Beauty Castle to Undergo First Major Refurbishment in January 2021

For the first time ever, Sleeping Beauty Castle will be getting a refurbishment. No end date was announced at the time but planning has been going on for two years. A castle-themed tarp will cover Sleeping Beauty’s Castle during the refurb.

Learn more about the Sleeping Beauty Castle refurbishment

Tom Fitzgerald Gives an Update on Cars Route 66: Road Trip

Cars Route 66: Road Trip Cars exploring different roadside attractions along U.S. Route 66. It is currently scheduled to open in 2021 at Walt Disney Studios Park.

exploring different roadside attractions along U.S. Route 66. It is currently scheduled to open in 2021 at Walt Disney Studios Park. Learn More about Cars Route 66: Road Trip

Costumes and Set Revealed for “Disney Junior Dream Factory” Opening 2021 at Disneyland Paris

We were given our first look and details about a new show coming to Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney Junior Dream Factory , along with Mickey and Minnie’s costumes for the show.

, along with Mickey and Minnie’s costumes for the show. Learn more about Disney Junior Dream Factory

Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast Reopening February 2021 at Disneyland Paris with New Enhancements Inside and Out

We were given a sneak peek of the exterior and interior enhancements coming to the attraction including LED ribbons, new special effects, and audio-animatronic upgrades.

Learn more about Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast

Disneyland Paris Shares Sneak Peek at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel Opening in 2021

Disneyland Paris Gives Taste Of New Merchandise Coming to Resort

Space Mountain’s 25th anniversary is being celebrated at the resort with a book going over the attraction’s entire history, which has been done previously for Pirates of the Caribbean and Phantom Manor

Check out all the merchandise announcements for Disneyland Paris