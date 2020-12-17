Disneyland Paris Announces Multiple Project Updates

by | Dec 17, 2020 12:26 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Disneyland Paris’ InsidEars Magical Christmas Show had some great announcements for the resort including updates for attractions and a look at the work being done at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel. Here is a recap of the announcements along with links to more information and video clips gathered during the show.

Disneyland Paris’ Sleeping Beauty Castle to Undergo First Major Refurbishment in January 2021

  • For the first time ever, Sleeping Beauty Castle will be getting a refurbishment. No end date was announced at the time but planning has been going on for two years. A castle-themed tarp will cover Sleeping Beauty’s Castle during the refurb.
  • Learn more about the Sleeping Beauty Castle refurbishment.

Tom Fitzgerald Gives an Update on Cars Route 66: Road Trip

  • Cars Route 66: Road Trip was briefly talked about by Imagineer Tom Fitzgerald. You’ll be going on a road trip with characters from the Pixar film Cars exploring different roadside attractions along U.S. Route 66. It is currently scheduled to open in 2021 at Walt Disney Studios Park.
  • Learn More about Cars Route 66: Road Trip.

Costumes and Set Revealed for “Disney Junior Dream Factory” Opening 2021 at Disneyland Paris

Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast Reopening February 2021 at Disneyland Paris with New Enhancements Inside and Out

  • We were given a sneak peek of the exterior and interior enhancements coming to the attraction including LED ribbons, new special effects, and audio-animatronic upgrades.
  • Learn more about Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast.

Disneyland Paris Shares Sneak Peek at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel Opening in 2021

Disneyland Paris Gives Taste Of New Merchandise Coming to Resort

  • Space Mountain’s 25th anniversary is being celebrated at the resort with a book going over the attraction’s entire history, which has been done previously for Pirates of the Caribbean and Phantom Manor. Collector’s keys and a sneak peek at Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel merchandise was also shown.
  • Check out all the merchandise announcements for Disneyland Paris.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed