Disneyland Paris Announces Multiple Project Updates

Disneyland Paris’ InsidEars Magical Christmas Show had some great announcements for the resort including updates for attractions and a look at the work being done at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel. Here is a recap of the announcements along with links to more information and video clips gathered during the show.
Disneyland Paris’ Sleeping Beauty Castle to Undergo First Major Refurbishment in January 2021
- For the first time ever, Sleeping Beauty Castle will be getting a refurbishment. No end date was announced at the time but planning has been going on for two years. A castle-themed tarp will cover Sleeping Beauty’s Castle during the refurb.
- Learn more about the Sleeping Beauty Castle refurbishment.
Tom Fitzgerald Gives an Update on Cars Route 66: Road Trip
- Cars Route 66: Road Trip was briefly talked about by Imagineer Tom Fitzgerald. You’ll be going on a road trip with characters from the Pixar film Cars exploring different roadside attractions along U.S. Route 66. It is currently scheduled to open in 2021 at Walt Disney Studios Park.
- Learn More about Cars Route 66: Road Trip.
Costumes and Set Revealed for “Disney Junior Dream Factory” Opening 2021 at Disneyland Paris
- We were given our first look and details about a new show coming to Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney Junior Dream Factory, along with Mickey and Minnie’s costumes for the show.
- Learn more about Disney Junior Dream Factory.
Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast Reopening February 2021 at Disneyland Paris with New Enhancements Inside and Out
- We were given a sneak peek of the exterior and interior enhancements coming to the attraction including LED ribbons, new special effects, and audio-animatronic upgrades.
- Learn more about Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast.
Disneyland Paris Shares Sneak Peek at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel Opening in 2021
- Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel will have over 300 pieces of Marvel art displayed around the resort, including 50 that were made exclusively for the resort. Sneak peeks included looks at The Manhattan Restaurant, The Downtown Restaurant, and Skyline Bar. We were even given a look at the hotel’s pool, which will be themed to the New York Subway.
- Learn more about Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel.
Disneyland Paris Gives Taste Of New Merchandise Coming to Resort
- Space Mountain’s 25th anniversary is being celebrated at the resort with a book going over the attraction’s entire history, which has been done previously for Pirates of the Caribbean and Phantom Manor. Collector’s keys and a sneak peek at Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel merchandise was also shown.
- Check out all the merchandise announcements for Disneyland Paris.