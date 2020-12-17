Disneyland Paris Gives Taste Of New Merchandise Coming to Resort

Disneyland Paris has released information about some of the newest merchandise that is set to hit the shelves at the European resort, including pins, collectors keys, books, and more!

What’s Happening:

The year 2021 will be highlighted by the launch of several new Merchandise product lines at Disneyland Paris

Among the new products to come, the Merchandise teams have developed two exclusive products celebrating Space Mountain’s 25th anniversary, the attraction inaugurated in 1995 in its first version “From the Earth to the Moon.” Soon to come, a Collector's Key as a tribute to this iconic attraction. Also, a book retracing Its history, technological challenges, sources of inspiration, how it came to be, and its different iterations including Hyperspace Mountain, Mission 2, and of course, “From the Earth to the Moon.” This book follows the first two successful volumes devoted to Pirates of the Caribbean and Phantom Manor.

For the opening of Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel,

With only a few days left before Christmas, if you are short on inspiration for how to decorate your tree, Alain – Visual Merchandiser in charge of the presentation of products in the Disneyland Paris stores – can give you some advice on how to decorate your tree with a Disney touch!