Costumes and Set Revealed for “Disney Junior Dream Factory” Opening 2021 at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is calling 2021 a “Time to Dream” and part of the magic will include a brand-new stage show in Walt Disney Studios Park called Disney Junior Dream Factory. Along with many announcements today, a new video was released that shows off the impressive set and new character costumes for Mickey and Minnie.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris will debut a brand-new show in 2021 called Disney Junior Dream Factory in Walt Disney Studios Park.
- The show will mark the Disneyland Paris debut of Vampirina and Fancy Nancy and will also include Timon from The Lion Guard.
- The 20-minute stage show will feature songs from popular Disney Junior series and invites guests of all ages to join in by sharing their dreams.
- In the video, Show Producer Claire Salmon and Director Paul Chychota showcase elements of the set, which includes a dream orb slide and a magic teleporter through which Mickey and Minnie can bring their Disney Junior friends to join them in the Dream Factory.
- Mickey and Minnie’s new costumes feature elements that blend into their surroundings, including gear accents and special keys that are an important part of the show.
- The new theater is called Studio D, formerly the home of Disney Junior Live on Stage!, and will also serve as a flex-space for shows and events.
- Studio D will also feature new special effects that will dazzle and delight Guests during each performance.
- Disney Junior Dream Factory will open in 2021 only at Disneyland Paris.