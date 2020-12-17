Costumes and Set Revealed for “Disney Junior Dream Factory” Opening 2021 at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is calling 2021 a “Time to Dream” and part of the magic will include a brand-new stage show in Walt Disney Studios Park called Disney Junior Dream Factory. Along with many announcements today, a new video was released that shows off the impressive set and new character costumes for Mickey and Minnie.

What’s Happening:

The show will mark the Disneyland Paris debut of Vampirina Fancy Nancy The Lion Guard

The 20-minute stage show will feature songs from popular Disney Junior series and invites guests of all ages to join in by sharing their dreams.

In the video, Show Producer Claire Salmon and Director Paul Chychota showcase elements of the set, which includes a dream orb slide and a magic teleporter through which Mickey and Minnie can bring their Disney Junior friends to join them in the Dream Factory.

Mickey and Minnie’s new costumes feature elements that blend into their surroundings, including gear accents and special keys that are an important part of the show.

The new theater is called Studio D, formerly the home of Disney Junior Live on Stage!

, and will also serve as a flex-space for shows and events. Studio D will also feature new special effects that will dazzle and delight Guests during each performance.

Disney Junior Dream Factory will open in 2021 only at Disneyland Paris.