Disneyland Paris Shares Sneak Peek at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel Opening in 2021

In 2021, Disneyland Paris’ Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel will open its doors to wannabe superheroes everywhere. While guests wait for the grand opening, Disney Imagineers shared a sneak peek at some of the interesting and fun elements that embrace the New York and Art of Marvel themes.

What’s Happening:

Today during Disneyland Paris’s InsidEars Magical Christmas Show Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

Originally slated to open in Summer of 2020, the ambitious project and retheming of Hotel New York will now welcome its first guests in 2021.

Guiding guests on the sneak peek were Imagineers: Sylvie Massara, artistic director for Disneyland Paris hotels Thomas Muller, designer-scenographer

The duo shared some interesting facts about the project as well as how they’re designing a unique ambiance and feel that heroes of all ages will enjoy.

About the Project:

Prior to starting the hotel’s transformation, the project required two years of feasibility studies, followed by two years of construction with the help of many teams at Disneyland Paris.

The construction site represents a real challenge because the hotel has been completely redesigned in a more contemporary style.

Here, guests will have the experience of setting foot into a modern New York art gallery. From the moment they enter the hotel, the spirit of New York City is reflected with vertical architectural lines, in reference to the emblematic skyscrapers.

The Art of Marvel:

As the name suggests, Marvel art is an integral part of the hotel's transformation.

Guests will be mesmerized as the richness of the Marvel universe comes alive across 300 works on display created by more than 95 artists.

Along with existing prints and images, about 50 pieces were specially created for the hotel!

As soon as guests enter the lobby, they can discover a huge backlit comic strip. But that's not all: A huge showcase is ready to welcome three life-size armors of Iron Man, and the famous shield of Captain America.

Restaurant Art:

The Manhattan Restaurant

Guests will encounter a glowing sculpture in the form of a chandelier that borrows inspiration from Manhattan, as well as the kingdom of Asgard.

Downtown Restaurant

Imagineers were inspired by New York City delis, where one can usually find many caricatures of stars. Here, no less than 90 sketches by Marvel designers will be exhibited, making this the place with the most pieces of artwork per square meter in the hotel!

Skyline Bar

With the Skyline Bar, the desire is to transport guests to a bar at the top of a New York City skyscraper. But beyond that, Imagineers also worked to create a better flow for the operational needs of cast members.

Guests familiar with the former Hotel New York will notice that Skyline Bar's surface area has been modified, both on the floor and behind-the-scenes.

What They’re Saying:

Sylvie Massara: "We didn't just do a very light refurbishment; we reinvented all of the spaces to correspond with both the operational needs and those of the employees.”

Thomas Muller: "The Skyline Bar has been reconstructed in 3D, a virtual reality system made possible by our Imagineer colleagues in Glendale. They'll find the shot that will be projected on these screens, a shot that is as realistic as possible and takes into consideration the positioning of the bar and particularly a view that will not make you dizzy!"

Metro Pool:

Finally, it wouldn’t be a hotel with a swimming pool, and guests will be eager to dive into Metro Pool.

The swimming area has been redesigned to resemble a New York City staple: the subway!

To complete the transportation look and feel, the floor has been updated with gray markings like those found on subway platforms, typical white tiles on the walls, and even the names of some stations that Super Heroes may have used!

