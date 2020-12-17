Disneyland Paris Shares Sneak Peek at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel Opening in 2021

by | Dec 17, 2020 11:25 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

In 2021, Disneyland Paris’ Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel will open its doors to wannabe superheroes everywhere. While guests wait for the grand opening, Disney Imagineers shared a sneak peek at some of the interesting and fun elements that embrace the New York and Art of Marvel themes.

What’s Happening:

  • Today during Disneyland Paris’s InsidEars Magical Christmas Show, fans got a sneak peek at the highly anticipated Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel.
  • Originally slated to open in Summer of 2020, the ambitious project and retheming of Hotel New York will now welcome its first guests in 2021.
  • Guiding guests on the sneak peek were Imagineers:
    • Sylvie Massara, artistic director for Disneyland Paris hotels
    • Thomas Muller, designer-scenographer
  • The duo shared some interesting facts about the project as well as how they’re designing a unique ambiance and feel that heroes of all ages will enjoy.

About the Project:

  • Prior to starting the hotel’s transformation, the project required two years of feasibility studies, followed by two years of construction with the help of many teams at Disneyland Paris.
  • The construction site represents a real challenge because the hotel has been completely redesigned in a more contemporary style.
  • Here, guests will have the experience of setting foot into a modern New York art gallery. From the moment they enter the hotel, the spirit of New York City is reflected with vertical architectural lines, in reference to the emblematic skyscrapers.

The Art of Marvel:

  • As the name suggests, Marvel art is an integral part of the hotel's transformation.
  • Guests will be mesmerized as the richness of the Marvel universe comes alive across 300 works on display created by more than 95 artists.
  • Along with existing prints and images, about 50 pieces were specially created for the hotel!
  • As soon as guests enter the lobby, they can discover a huge backlit comic strip. But that's not all: A huge showcase is ready to welcome three life-size armors of Iron Man, and the famous shield of Captain America.

Restaurant Art:

The Manhattan Restaurant

  • Guests will encounter a glowing sculpture in the form of a chandelier that borrows inspiration from Manhattan, as well as the kingdom of Asgard.

Downtown Restaurant

  • Imagineers were inspired by New York City delis, where one can usually find many caricatures of stars. Here, no less than 90 sketches by Marvel designers will be exhibited, making this the place with the most pieces of artwork per square meter in the hotel!

Skyline Bar

  • With the Skyline Bar, the desire is to transport guests to a bar at the top of a New York City skyscraper. But beyond that, Imagineers also worked to create a better flow for the operational needs of cast members.
  • Guests familiar with the former Hotel New York will notice that Skyline Bar's surface area has been modified, both on the floor and behind-the-scenes.

What They’re Saying:

  • Sylvie Massara: "We didn't just do a very light refurbishment; we reinvented all of the spaces to correspond with both the operational needs and those of the employees.”
  • Thomas Muller: “The Skyline Bar has been reconstructed in 3D, a virtual reality system made possible by our Imagineer colleagues in Glendale. They’ll find the shot that will be projected on these screens, a shot that is as realistic as possible and takes into consideration the positioning of the bar and particularly a view that will not make you dizzy!”

Metro Pool:

  • Finally, it wouldn’t be a hotel with a swimming pool, and guests will be eager to dive into Metro Pool.
  • The swimming area has been redesigned to resemble a New York City staple: the subway!
  • To complete the transportation look and feel, the floor has been updated with gray markings like those found on subway platforms, typical white tiles on the walls, and even the names of some stations that Super Heroes may have used!

More Disneyland Paris Projects:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed