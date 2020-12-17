Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast Reopening February 2021 at Disneyland Paris with New Enhancements Inside and Out

After a year-long refurbishment, Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast will reopen to Guests at Disneyland Paris in February 2021. To celebrate, Disney released a behind-the-scenes video looking at the work being done both inside and outside of this fan favorite attraction.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris is ready to take Guests back “To infinity and beyond” when Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast reopens in February 2021.
- Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast is Disneyland Paris’ version of the Buzz Lightyear attractions that can be found in Disneyland, Magic Kingdom, Tokyo Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland. Click here to see how the attraction is different in each of its locations around the world.
- The attraction first opened in 2006 as part of Discoveryland and the year-long refurbishment has been the longest in the attraction’s history.
- The scope of the project includes new neon lights and LED ribbons on the exterior and new special effects, paint, lighting and Audio-Animatronics upgrades inside.
- All of the interactive elements have also been maintained during the refurbishment to maximize the fun Guests can have onboard the attraction.