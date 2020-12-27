Watch “Goofy’s Incredible Christmas” Nighttime Spectacular from Disneyland Paris Featuring Live Characters, Projections and Fireworks

Disneyland Paris premiered a new Watch Parties video today, a previously recorded video of Goofy’s Incredible Christmas from Walt Disney Studios.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks fans can continue their at-home Christmas celebrations with a previously recorded video of Goofy’s Incredible Christmas from Walt Disney Studios at the Disneyland Paris Resort.
- This show uses a mix of live performers, projections and fireworks to create a nighttime holiday spectacle using the Hollywood Tower Hotel as a backdrop.
- Characters include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Santa Claus with a mix of English and French dialogue.
- The show made its debut in 2017 and features Goofy and his friends helping Santa prepare for Christmas.
- Borrowing some ideas from the Disneyland show Mickey and the Magical Map, the live characters occasionally get sucked into the projections.
- One of the show’s themed sections also includes a nod to Walt Disney’s Babes in Toyland with projected toy soldiers marching to the song “Toyland.”