Disneyland Paris Shares Recipe for “Tangled” Inspired King Cake

Disneyland Paris has shared a recipe for a traditional King Cake or "Galettes des Rois" inspired by Tangled! While the official Epiphany holiday falls on January 6th, many will celebrate this weekend.

To add some magic to the festivities, Disneyland Paris’ recipe puts a spin on the royal aspect making it a perfect Queen Cake. Using puff pastry, aspiring cooks will create a dish that features Rapunzel’s lovely sun design.

Galettes des Rois Recipe – Disneyland Paris

Ingredients

2 puff pastry

125g of almond powder

60g caster sugar

1 natural yogurt

2 eggs

100g of fresh or frozen raspberries

1 egg yolk (for the gilding)

Preparation (30 min)

Now that you have your ingredients, it’s time to cut the pastry, make the filling, and bake the cake!

Cutting puff pastry

Preheat the oven to 200°C (about 400°F).

Unroll the two puff pastry doughs.

Using the template provided, cut the two sun-shaped pasta with a knife, then set aside.

Sun template:

Light frangipane

In a bowl, combine the almond powder, eggs, sugar and plain yogurt.

Stir in whole raspberries if they are fresh. If using frozen raspberries, break into pieces with a blender.

Assembly

Spread the first cut puff pastry on a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Spread the frangipane from the center of the sun towards the rays, leaving about 1cm free on the edges of the dough.

If you want to follow tradition, now is the time to place a bean somewhere in the cake. Whoever is served the piece with the bean is considered lucky!

Brush the edges of the dough with a little water, then cover with the second cut dough.

Press the edges of the doughs together with your fingers to seal.

Make streaks with a fork on top and brush with the egg yolk.

Bake at 200°C (about 400°F) for 20 minutes.