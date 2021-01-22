Cast Compliments From Guests Are Given to Cast Members in This Latest Video

Disney has shared a video where the Walt Disney World ambassadors share what Guests have been saying about Cast Members all around the resort using #CastCompliment on Twitter.
- The #CastCompliment initiative began with the Walt Disney World Twitter team when it was first created. It has since turned into a Guest services account.
- It’s good to see Disney bring it back publicly with this video as it gives Cast Members recognition for the hard work they are constantly doing all around the resort.
- If you would like to compliment a Cast Member, use your Twitter account and make sure to tag the post with #CastCompliment so it can be seen and maybe it’ll be featured in the next video.