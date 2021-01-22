Cast Compliments From Guests Are Given to Cast Members in This Latest Video

Disney has shared a video where the Walt Disney World ambassadors share what Guests have been saying about Cast Members all around the resort using #CastCompliment on Twitter.

The #CastCompliment initiative began with the Walt Disney World Twitter team when it was first created. It has since turned into a Guest services account.

It’s good to see Disney bring it back publicly with this video as it gives Cast Members recognition for the hard work they are constantly doing all around the resort.

If you would like to compliment a Cast Member, use your Twitter account and make sure to tag the post with #CastCompliment so it can be seen and maybe it’ll be featured in the next video.