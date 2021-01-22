New Disney World Magic Band Themed to Pixar’s “Up” Features 3D Grape Soda Ellie Badge

“The wilderness must be explored!” That’s the motto of the Wilderness Explorers in Disney Pixar’s Up and now you can earn your badges with a new MagicBand we found at Walt Disney World. Inspired by Russell, one side of the brown MagicBand has all of his badges while the other side features Russell with the snipe he found, Kevin.

If you’ve seen the film, you know that the most prized badge on Russell’s sash is the Ellie Badge, given to him by Carl Frederickson at the end of the film. It’s elevated off the band to make it truly stand out. The Grape Soda bottle cap was an emotional memento he held onto from his beloved wife.

If you look closely, Russell’s sash on the other side of the MagicBand also includes the Grape Soda badge.

Be on the lookout for this awesome new MagicBand on your next trip to Walt Disney World. It retails for $29.99.