Quick Bites Review: Minnie Mouse DOLE Whip Watermelon Cup from Disney Springs

Disney Springs teased a new limited DOLE Whip offering this morning in honor of National Polka Dots Day themed to the most stylish of fashionistas, Minnie Mouse. It looks adorable and makes for great photo ops, especially if you have some Disney nuiMOs.

Officially called the “Minnie DOLE Whip Watermelon Cup,” you won’t find it on the menu at Marketplace Snacks, making it a secret menu item. But now you know, so if you’re heading to Disney Springs now through January 31st, be sure to stop by and ask about it.

As the title suggests, the soft serve is made with watermelon juice and has a soft pink color. At the bottom of the cup are pink crunchy pearls and a splash of pineapple whip. So how does it compare to other DOLE Whip offerings at Disney?

Friend of Laughing Place Mikayla Burridge tried the Minnie DOLE Whip Watermelon Cup today and had this to say: “It tasted like a watermelon Jolly Rancher! I really enjoyed it. It was a good size, more would’ve been too much. It wasn’t as tart as lime or even pineapple, so if that’s what you’re looking for, it’s just right! The little pearls on the bottom added nice texture, but I wasn’t crazy about whatever pineapple thing was on the bottom… It had a frosting-like texture. Overall, 9/10!”

Marketplace Snacks is located in the Marketplace side of Disney Springs across from the Marketplace Co-Op and TREN-D.