“The Orville” Season 2 Soundtrack Now Available

It may be some time before we see The Orville on Hulu again, but fans of the series can now enjoy the soundtrack from the show’s second season.

The Orville – Original Television Soundtrack: Season 2, featuring music by John Debney, Joel McNeely, and Andrew Cottee, is available now.

About The Orville:

“ The Orville is a live-action, one-hour space adventure series set 400 years in the future that follows The U.S.S. Orville, a mid-level exploratory spaceship. Its crew, both human and alien, face the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the problems of everyday life.”

e Earlier this month, The Orville was on a list of series that Disney Television Studios decided to delay

