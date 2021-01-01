Disney Television Studios Extends Filming Hiatus for 16 Shows Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases in LA

Disney Television Studios is delaying the return to production for sixteen Los Angeles-based series amid rising coronavirus cases in the county.
What’s Happening:
- Sixteen TV shows produced by Disney’s studios like ABC Signature and 20th Television will be delayed in returning to production from their winter hiatus, according to Deadline.
- The news follows other TV studios making similar decisions in the interest of the health and safety of the cast and crews of these series.
- Shows were scheduled to resume production around January11th and the extended hiatus has been pushed until at least January 18th.
- The following shows are affected by the extension:
- 911 (Fox)
- 911: Lone Star (Fox)
- American Crime Story: Impeachment (FX)
- American Horror Story (FX)
- American Housewife (ABC)
- Big Shot (Disney+)
- Black-ish (ABC)
- Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)
- Last Man Standing (Fox)
- Love, Victor (Hulu)
- Mayans (FX)
- Mixed-ish (ABC)
- The Orville (Hulu)
- Rebel (ABC)
- Station 19 (ABC)
- This Is Us (NBC)
- The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health had urged the TV and film industry to pause production during the surge that has also closed indoor and outdoor dining and fitness centers.
- In addition, anyone involved in the production is required to self-quarantine for at least 10-days after traveling per local guidelines, which would include non-local talent involved in each show.
- The regional stay-at-home order for Southern California is currently in place until January 16th.