Walt Disney Family Museum Offers “Walt Disney Studios and World War II” Exhibition Merchandise Online

The Walt Disney Family Museum has recently debuted a new exhibition, The Walt Disney Studios and World War II, a retrospective of The Walt Disney Studios’ extensive contributions to the Allies’ World War II effort. Curated by World War II historian Kent Ramsey in partnership with The Museum of Flight in Seattle, Washington. Originally set to open earlier this year, and currently unavailable due to state and city regulations regarding COVID-19, the merchandise for the exhibition is available on the Museum’s official website.

This two-pin set features the museum’s exclusive insignia design of Donald Duck clad in pilot gear, holding onto the wings of a Consolidated PBY Catalina flying boat while soaring over the Golden Gate Bridge. This boat was commonly seen in the San Francisco Bay during World War II. The second pin features the exhibition title logo on an army green background.

This two-pin set features concept art of Fifinella, created by Roald Dahl and The Walt Disney Studios and used as an insignia by the Women’s Air Force Pilots. The second pin features the exhibition title logo on an army green background.

This matted print of the museum’s exclusive insignia design features the museum’s exclusive insignia design of Donald Duck clad in pilot gear, holding onto the wings of a Consolidated PBY Catalina flying boat while soaring over the Golden Gate Bridge. This boat was commonly seen in the San Francisco Bay during World War II. This insignia is printed on an army green background accompanied by our museum and exhibition title logos.

This tote bag features the museum’s exclusive insignia design of Donald Duck dressed as a pilot, holding onto the wings of a Consolidated PBY Catalina flying boat while soaring through the air. The back side of the tote features the museum logo.

This military-style flat top hat is made from 100% organic cotton twill in army green and features the museum and exhibition title logos.

This bomber-style windbreaker features the museum’s exclusive insignia design of Donald Duck clad in pilot gear, holding onto the wings of a Consolidated PBY Catalina flying boat while soaring over the Golden Gate Bridge. This boat was commonly seen in the San Francisco Bay during World War II. The insignia is in multicolor embroidery with the exhibition title logo.

This hooded sweatshirt features the museum’s exclusive insignia design of Donald Duck clad in pilot gear, holding onto the wings of a Consolidated PBY Catalina flying boat printed on gunmetal grey with contrasting army green sleeves and hood features. This boat was commonly seen in the San Francisco Bay during World War II.

This shirt features the museum’s exclusive insignia design of Donald Duck clad in pilot gear, holding onto the wings of a Consolidated PBY Catalina flying boat printed on an army green t-shirt. This boat was commonly seen in the San Francisco Bay during World War II. Each sleeve has the museum logo on one and the exhibition title logo on the opposite.

This matted print features concept art of Fifinella, created by Roald Dahl and The Walt Disney Studios and used as an insignia by the Women’s Air Force Pilots on a white background with the museum logo and exhibition title logos.

This unisex track jacket features an exclusive design concept art of Fifinella, created by Roald Dahl and The Walt Disney Studios and used as an insignia by The Women’s Air Force Pilots, printed in a multicolor embroidery.

This varsity style v-neck shirt features an exclusive design concept art of Fifinella, created by Roald Dahl and The Walt Disney Studios and used as an insignia by The Women’s Air Force Pilots, printed in gunmetal grey.

This youth zip-up sweatshirt features an exclusive design concept art of Fifinella, created by Roald Dahl and The Walt Disney Studios and used as an insignia by The Women’s Air Force Pilots, printed in a multicolor embroidery.

Each of the pieces are exclusive for The Walt Disney Studios and World War II Special Exhibition, and are available at the official Walt Disney Museum Online Store.