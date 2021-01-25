ABC Announces Spring Premiere Dates for “Pooch Perfect,” “Home Economics” and “Rebel”

ABC is heading into the spring season with the premiere of three new shows. Today, the network announced the debut dates for Pooch Perfect, Home Economics and Rebel.

What’s Happening:

Audiences were also treated to a short teaser of Rebel star Katy Sagal in the title role as well as an introduction about Home Economics from star and executive producer, Topher Grace.

ABC Spring Premiere Dates

*Please note, airdates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific)*

Thursday, March 11

8:00-9:00 pm Station 19 (new return date)

(new return date) 9:00-10:01 pm Grey’s Anatomy (new return date)

(new return date) 10:01-11:00 pm A Million Little Things (new return date)

Tuesday, March 30

8:00-9:00 pm Pooch Perfect (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, April 7

8:30-9:00 pm Home Economics (Series Premiere)

(Series Premiere) 10:00-11:00 pm A Million Little Things (new day)

Thursday, April 8

10:01-11:00 pm Rebel (Series Premiere)

Pooch Perfect (Series Premiere) – Tuesday, March 30 (8:00-9:00 pm)

Hosted by award-winning actress Rebel Wilson, Pooch Perfect is a dog grooming competition series. The eight-episode series will showcase 10 of the best dog groomers in the country, along with their assistants, competing in a series of paw-some themed challenges.

is a dog grooming competition series. The eight-episode series will showcase 10 of the best dog groomers in the country, along with their assistants, competing in a series of paw-some themed challenges. Each week on Pooch Perfect , teams will compete in the Immunity Puppertunity challenge, where one team will earn immunity from elimination. Then, in the Ultimutt Challenge showdown, the remaining teams will face off in an epic grooming transformation, which they will show off on the illustrious dogwalk.

, teams will compete in the Immunity Puppertunity challenge, where one team will earn immunity from elimination. Then, in the Ultimutt Challenge showdown, the remaining teams will face off in an epic grooming transformation, which they will show off on the illustrious dogwalk. A trio of all-star celebrity judges – Lisa Vanderpump, Jorge Bendersky and Dr. Callie Harris – will vote on the incredible creations and ultimately force one team back to the doghouse every week.

It all leads up to the season finale where the top three teams compete for a giant cash prize and the coveted Pooch Perfect first place trophy.

Home Economics (Series Premiere) – Wednesday, April 7 (8:30-9:00 pm)

Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, Home Economics takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.

The series stars:

Topher Grace as Tom

Caitlin McGee as Sarah

Jimmy Tatro as Connor

Karla Souza as Marina

Sasheer Zamata as Denise

Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen

Jordyn Curet as Shamiah

Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila

JeCobi Swain as Kelvin

Rebel (Series Premiere) – Thursday, April 8 (10:01-11:00 pm)

Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie Rebel Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

The series stars: