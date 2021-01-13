Rebel Wilson Tapped to Host ABC’s Dog Grooming Competition “Pooch Perfect”

Rebel Wilson has landed in the dog house, but not in a bad way. The Pitch Perfect star is set to be the host of ABC’s new dog grooming competition show Pooch Perfect.
- According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rebel Wilson will host ABC’s new dog grooming competition show Pooch Perfect.
- The new series will showcase 10 dog groomers and their assistants competing in dog pun-riddled challenges like "Immunity Puppertunity" and the "Ultimutt."
- The groomers will be judged by a panel that includes Lisa Vanderpump, celebrity dog groomer Jorge Bendersky and vet Dr. Callie Harris.
- The top three teams at the end of the season will compete for a cash prize.
- The eight-episode series comes from producers Beyond Media Rights Limited.
- The series is based on a show of the same name that aired in Australia last year and was also hosted by Wilson.
ABC’s Synopsis of Pooch Perfect:
- "In these challenges, the teams face off in epic grooming trans-fur-mations and showcase their incredible creations on the illustrious 'dogwalk.'”
- ABC has ordered a pilot for a new drama called Acts of Crime by Sam Esmail, creator of Mr. Robot and Homecoming.
- The cast members of ABC’s new comedy series Call Your Mother took some time out of their busy days to call their mothers in a new video shared by ABC.
- 20/20 is providing new insight on the murder of JonBenet Ramsey through the eyes of the legendary detective who dedicated his life substantiating the Ramsey Family’s innocence, Friday, January 15th.
- Based on Stephen Mack Jones’ August Snow novels, ABC has acquired a drama series starring and executive produced by Keegan-Michael Key.