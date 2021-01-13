Rebel Wilson Tapped to Host ABC’s Dog Grooming Competition “Pooch Perfect”

Rebel Wilson has landed in the dog house, but not in a bad way. The Pitch Perfect star is set to be the host of ABC’s new dog grooming competition show Pooch Perfect.

According to The Hollywood Reporter Pooch Perfect .

. The new series will showcase 10 dog groomers and their assistants competing in dog pun-riddled challenges like "Immunity Puppertunity" and the "Ultimutt."

The groomers will be judged by a panel that includes Lisa Vanderpump, celebrity dog groomer Jorge Bendersky and vet Dr. Callie Harris.

The top three teams at the end of the season will compete for a cash prize.

The eight-episode series comes from producers Beyond Media Rights Limited.

The series is based on a show of the same name that aired in Australia last year and was also hosted by Wilson.

ABC’s Synopsis of Pooch Perfect:

"In these challenges, the teams face off in epic grooming trans-fur-mations and showcase their incredible creations on the illustrious 'dogwalk.'”

